Sam Visser, the 25-year-old beauty architect who’s famously painted the faces of almost every Kardashian since he was 16, revealed the one technique he uses on all his clients to enhance their looks.

Visser shared his secrets during a private 40-minute makeup lesson held inside Yves Saint Laurent Beauty’s Love Game pop-up in Miami on April 4.

“ For every person that I work on, and especially every woman that I work on, I love to curl the eyelashes,” he told The Independent.

“It changes the face,” Visser continued. “Also blush is a huge one as well. Really almost every single makeup look I do, I utilize blush in some sort of way. I always say blush is so scary. So, you really need to apply it soft and build it.”

As for how to apply the blush like a professional, the California native, who’s worked with Kylie Jenner for 10 years, suggested using a lighter hand motion and a bigger, fluffy brush, gently adding a little pigment with every stroke.

“Especially if you don’t have any powder on your face, it’s harder to take it off,” Visser noted before pointing out that each side of the brush should be covered in the product before applying it to “the higher points of the cheekbone, the center, and under the eyes.”

open image in gallery Visser, who’s worked with Kylie Jenner since he was 16, revealed the one step he always uses on his clients is curling the eyelashes ( Josh Aronson )

Visser prefers a smaller brush for a more precise and defined placement.

Two surprising tactics he often uses on his clients are placing blush on the eyelids and layering different colors on top of one another to add more dimension to the face.

“Put it on the lid and move it out to the temple,” Visser said, pointing out how this will create a lifted, youthful look.

Another product that can be intimidating for first-time makeup users but helps to accentuate the face is eyeshadow.

Visser advised against using a makeup brush to apply a more powdery eyeshadow to the eyelids, and instead, use your fingers to press the product into the skin to prevent it from falling.

For extra radiance, a glossy lip balm can be applied to the cheekbones to last all day.

The makeup connoisseur’s last hack, which he uses all the time on set with Kylie Jenner, Kaia Gerber, and Bella Hadid, is to take a taupe brown eyeshadow and use it as a lip liner.

open image in gallery Ryan Destiny attends the YSL Beauty Love Club after-party in Miami on April 4 ( Getty Images for YSL Beauty )

“This is a great lip contour. I’m just going to use it on the edge of the lip,” he said. “It’s more cool-toned, so it’s going to give a true contour. It highlights the lips more, it gives them dimension.

“ I'm not saying that I'm responsible for the lip liner trend, but has been something I have observed as such a huge trend in the last five years,” Visser continued.

From actor Ryan Destiny to reality star Nicole Richie, A-listers have recently been seen stepping out with bold lipliner reminiscent of Nineties fashion magazine covers.

open image in gallery Nicole Richie poses inside the YSL Beauty Love Club after-party held at Superblue in Miami ( Getty Images for YSL Beauty )

“ When one famous person wears it, somebody else sees it,” Visser said.

Destiny, Richie, and Precious Lee were among the many celebrities and influencers embellishing their night-time makeup with an extra sultry lip at YSL Beauty’s Love Club after-party following Visser’s class, celebrating his new role as official Global Makeup Artist for the luxury brand.