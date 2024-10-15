Salma Hayek has ‘no bad blood’ with Nicole Kidman despite tense interaction

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Salma Hayek and Nicole Kidman are apparently on good terms, despite a video that went viral this week showing the pair’s awkward interaction at Paris Fashion Week.

In the clip, which has sparked a frenzy of debate, the two actors were stood in front of a crowd of photographers alongside singer Katy Perry before Hayek, 58, appeared to try and steer Kidman – who had her back to the cameras – by placing a hand on her side.

Kidman seemed unimpressed as she pushed away Hayek’s hand and pointed at the actor before appearing to tell her, “Don’t touch me.”

A source close to Hayek tells The Independent that the video has been taken “totally out of context.”

“Salma and Nicole love and respect each other. There is no bad blood,” they add.

The video, taken at Balenciaga’s spring/summer 2025 show on September 30, also turned heads because the photographer behind the camera said, “Ladies, please,” before requesting Kidman and Hayek pose together.

Kidman instead kissed Katy Perry goodbye and walked away from the group.

open image in gallery Nicole Kidman and Salma Hayek at Paris Fashion Week ( TikTok via @gala.fr )

When the video initially resurfaced, fans were quick to criticize Kidman, with claims she was being “rude” and “passive-aggressive” towards Hayek.

One day after the interaction with Kidman, however, Hayek posted a picture of them together on Instagram. In the image, which featured in the carousel of photos, the Americano star was seen smiling for the camera while Kidman was looking down and smiling next to her.

“Finally last night the grand finale of my Paris Fashion Week 2025…” Hayek wrote in the caption. “Balenciaga and Demna for a terrific show.”

For the occasion, the pair both stunned in all-black outfits, with the House of Gucci star wearing a dress featuring a plunging neckline. Her hair was also slicked back into an updo, and she had a large bow on her head. Meanwhile, Kidman wore a black turtle neck bodycon dress with a pair of matching Balenciaga sunglasses.

The Independent has contacted representatives for Kidman and Hayek for comment.

The Balenciaga show marked one of Kidman’s first public appearances since the passing of her mother, Janelle Ann Kidman, who died in September aged 84. Kidman missed out on receiving the Volpi Cup for Best Actress at the Venice Film Festival, as a result of her role in Halina Reijn’s erotic thriller, Babygirl, due to the death of her mother.

At the event, Reijn read a statement on Kidman’s behalf, saying she had flown into Venice, only to find out “shortly after that my beautiful, brave mother, Janelle Ann Kidman, has just passed.”

“I’m in shock and I have to go to my family, but this award is for her. She shaped me, she guided me and she made me. I am beyond grateful that I get to say her name to all of you through Halina,” the statement continued. “The collision of life and art is heartbreaking, and my heart is broken.”

Days later, she took to Instagram to express her gratitude for fans who sent her sweet messages after her mother’s passing.

“My sister and I along with our family want to thank you for the outpouring of love and kindness we have felt this week,” she wrote in the caption of the post, which featured an old photo of her mother. “Every message we have received from those who loved and admired our Mother has meant more to us than we will ever be able to express. Thank you from our whole family for respecting our privacy as we take care of each other.”