Saks Fifth Avenue has pulled the plug on its iconic Christmas light show, opting instead for a scaled-back display of “elegant” illuminations.

While the luxury retail store announced in October that its annual holiday campaign – presented by MasterCard for the 15th year – would continue as planned, cost-cutting measures prompted a last minute decision to cancel the beloved New York City holiday tradition after nearly two decades of spectacular displays. The change comes amid the flagship store’s 100th anniversary, with representatives explaining that they chose to highlight the building itself as a tribute.

“For many years, the holidays at Saks Fifth Avenue included a light show at our flagship store, and for some time, we have contemplated changing our approach,” they explained in a statement. “In our 100th year, which also marks the anniversary of the flagship, we are celebrating the season by honoring the architectural significance of this iconic building, elegantly illuminating the façade and framing the holiday windows, as well as highlighting the fashion for which Saks Fifth Avenue is known.”

They noted: “It has been a challenging year for luxury and, like others, we are carefully managing our business to ensure the company is best-positioned for the future.”

With the light show now off the agenda, the flagship store is set to enchant visitors with an elegant display featuring “outstanding pieces from the top names in luxury,” complemented by colorful snowflakes, silver harlequin flooring, and shimmering dichroic vinyl, according to the representative.

Last year’s show, a collaboration with Dior, kicked off with a spectacular fireworks display and showcased 300,000 LED lights across 10 stories ( Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Since 2004, the iconic holiday light show at Saks Fifth Avenue’s flagship store in Manhattan has been a must-see winter tradition, mesmerizing crowds every evening from late November to early January. Located near the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, another iconic New York City attraction, the dazzling spectacle has consistently drawn hundreds of onlookers each holiday season.

The show began modestly, with 50 giant snowflakes flashing to “Carol of the Bells.” It evolved over the years, first to digital projections in 2010 featuring whimsical bubbles that seemed to drift from the windows up the building’s exterior. By 2015, it turned into a combination of digital and physical effects.

Saks even continued its holiday light show during the pandemic in 2020; the building was transformed into a shimmering castle, while its pillars and spires shifted colors beneath an icy fringe. In 2022, the display reached new heights due to a partnership with the Elton John AIDS Foundation, featuring rocket ships, kaleidoscopic visuals, and Elton John himself performing “Your Song” at the grand unveiling.

Last year’s show, in collaboration with Dior, was titled “Dior’s Carousel of Dreams at Saks.” It debuted with a spectacular fireworks display and featured 300,000 LED lights spanning 10 stories, all synchronized to holiday music.