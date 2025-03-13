Sadie Frost reveals she was ‘really knocked’ by public divorce from Jude Law

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sadie Frost has admitted she was “really knocked” by her public divorce from Jude Law, but revealed she has “excelled so much more” since being single.

The Bram Stoker’s Dracula actor, 59, and Talented Mr Ripley star, 52, were married from 1997 until 2003 and share three children, Rafferty, 28, Iris, 24, and Rudy, 22.

Frost, who married and welcomed a son with Spandau Ballet’s Gary Kemp prior to her relationship with Law, revealed she suffered “very low self-esteem” in the aftermath of her high profile divorce.

Speaking on Good Housekeeping’s podcast My Life in a Biscuit Tin, Frost said: “I'm feeling really happy and content at the moment. I feel confident. It took me a long time not to care about what people thought.

“I had very low self-esteem. It really knocked me going through a very horrible, public divorce [from Law],” she explained.

“I've excelled so much more since I haven't been with somebody because I think there's a constant thing of having to keep someone else happy,” the fashion designer added.

“At the end of the day, I want to get up at 5am and do my yoga – and I'm not compromising unless it's for my children and close friends,” Frost continued.

open image in gallery Sadie Frost has revealed she as ‘really knocked’ by divorce from Jude Law ( Getty Images )

“Even though it was difficult when the kids all left home, it made me embrace being on my own. I had to face that fear of being on my own,” she explained.

The former model, who suffered from the childhood lung disease Bronchiectasis, revealed that yoga has helped her manage her anxiety and panic attacks.

“I used to have a lot of anxiety because of not being able to breathe,” Frost said. “My mum and her friends were always saying, 'Sadie, you've got to do yoga, it will really help you prolong your life.'

“She started making me do it at 15, and I was in and out because you don't want to go to breathing classes when you're 15 – you want to go out partying,” the model said.

open image in gallery Frost and Law were married from 1997 until 2003 and share three children ( Getty Images )

“But through my 20s, 30s, and 40s – especially when I had my kids and did pregnancy yoga – I realised that to stop anxiety or panic attacks, I had to engage with it.

“With a strict yoga practice, I've been able to conquer all the problems that came up from having this lung condition, which I'll have forever.”

It comes after Law’s subsequent partner Sienna Miller, who he dated from 2003 until 2006, opened up about the “madness and chaos” of her relationship with the actor last year.

open image in gallery Law subsequently dated model Sienna Miller from 2003 until 2006 ( Getty Images )

“It was in many ways the most exciting moment. I just started working and I was in a big film and in love with this idol, and very, very happy, but the flip side of it was so dark, so quickly,” said Miller, who was just 23 at the start of her relationship with Law.

However, she admitted that she feels “very lucky to kind of still be here” after “drinking too much” and “going out too much” to cope with the media attention.

“I think that it can incur just madness and chaos. It is chaos,” she said. “You’re dealing with aggression and violence, and you’re a piece of prey and you’re being hunted every day, so you’re paranoid.”