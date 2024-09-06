Sabrina Carpenter says she was starstruck by Zac Efron when she was 12

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now In my reporting on women's reproductive rights, I've witnessed the critical role that independent journalism plays in protecting freedoms and informing the public.



Your support allows us to keep these vital issues in the spotlight. Without your help, we wouldn't be able to fight for truth and justice.



Every contribution ensures that we can continue to report on the stories that impact lives Kelly Rissman US News Reporter Find out more

Sabrina Carpenter has revealed the star she had a not-so-secret crush on when she was 12.

As a “tween,” the “Please Please Please” singer was obsessed with performing cover songs, posting videos, and the High School Musical heartthrob, Zac Efron. In fact, the now 25-year-old was so infatuated with the actor that she never wanted to shower his smell off after meeting him.

In conversation with W Magazine, Carpenter – who just released her latest album, Short n’ Sweet – confessed she’d had a soft spot for Efron at a young age. When asked whether she’s ever been “starstruck,” the artist was candid in her response, detailing a phase in her life when she couldn’t shake Efron’s allure.

“Oh god - I had a really dangerous Zac Efron phase, when he was in Hairspray,” Carpenter told the outlet before she reflected on their first encounter.

“I was 12 years old, and I was on a beach for the Fourth of July. He would never remember this, but I saw him and said, ‘I’m a big fan of your work,’” she remembered. “He gave me a hug. And I remember thinking, Oh my god - he wasn’t wearing a shirt and he gave me a hug! I was like, This is amazing. I’m never washing my body!”

A few years later, Carpenter found herself in a love triangle with two costars from the spinoff High School Musical series, High School Musical: The Musical.

Back in 2020, the “Espresso” vocalist was rumored to be dating Joshua Bassett. That same year, Bassett released his song, “Anyone Else,” which left fans assuming he was talking about Olivia Rodrigo, his HSM: The Musical costar, after he admitted the track was about falling in love with a friend.

By July 2021, the Guts creator debuted her single, “Driver’s License,” the famed track that kickstarted her music career. In the song, she says: “And you’re probably with that blonde girl. Who always made me doubt. She’s so much older than me. She’s everything I’m insecure about.”

Though neither Rodrigo nor Bassett ever confirmed their songs were about each other, fans were convinced the lyrics reference their unspoken drama.

Now, Carpenter’s put out her new album with 12 melodic tracks, spilling tales of tortuous, toxic relationships. But for those wondering if she’s talking about her past love life in any of her new songs, the Girl Meets World alum wouldn’t confirm.

“I get why people are interested,” Carpenter told W Magazine. “But they can listen to my album and decide for themselves what the songs are about.”

Earlier this year, Carpenter was linked to Barry Keoghan. The two were spotted at late-night afterparties, Coachella, and more recently, they starred in her “Please Please Please” music video together. However, Carpenter and Keoghan haven’t been seen out together for weeks, leading fans to believe they’ve split up. As of now, the pair hasn’t confirmed if they’re still in a relationship or if they’ve parted ways.