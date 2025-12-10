Saatva classic mattress design and features

Even before the mattress arrived, I was impressed by Saatva and its service. I received an email to schedule the delivery on a day that suited me and received a two-hour time slot. When it arrived (on time), it was delivered unboxed by the movers and placed on my bed, minimizing any need to maneuver it around. But when you do need to move it (it needs to be rotated every six months), there are handles on the side, and it’s fairly easy for two people to do. What also struck me was the lack of a chemical smell that many other mattresses I’ve tested in the past have had.

I tested the 11 1/2-inch, luxury firm classic mattress (Eva Waite-Taylor/The Independent)

Depending on your sleeping position and size, it comes in three firmness levels: plush soft, luxury firm, and firm. Plush soft has a cushiony feel and is ideal for side sleepers and lighter people, luxury firm provides a medium firmness for all sleepers (and crucially, it’s said to be best for couples who can’t agree on a firmness, which is why I ended up opting for this one), and firm for stomach and back sleepers, or heavier people. There are also two heights to choose from (11 1/2-inch and 14 1/2-inch — I opted for the former, and it was a good fit for my queen-size bed frame), making it easier to pair with your bed frame. That being said, I’d certainly recommend measuring which of the depths would fit best in your space, as the 11 1/2-inch feels high, even without a foundation. Both depths are packed with the brand’s premium layers.

Speaking of layers, the mattress is made of sturdy, luxury materials. Without getting too technical, the innerspring features a supportive and durable coil base layer, which is wrapped in foam to deliver edge support, followed by more coils for pressure relief and a sliver of memory foam for back support. To complete it all is a luxe 3-inch pillow top, providing the perfect level of cushioning without being too soft. With its premium gold stitching, it certainly looks the part.

Saatva classic mattress comfort and movement isolation

As mentioned, I tested the 11 1/2-inch luxury firm queen mattress. I tend to prefer cushiony, hug-like softness, but I compromised for my partner, who favors a firm mattress. I was skeptical about how I’d find this new level of firmness, but I found it to be supremely comfortable, delivering hotel-quality luxury at home. I also felt the benefits of the supportive technology at work, waking up with no aches and pains.

The medium firmness of the mattress aids spinal alignment and provides excellent support (Eva Waite-Taylor/The Independent)

It also has a decent amount of bounce, making moving around on it fairly easy — but that does mean the movement isolation isn’t the best I’ve tested. To really assess this, I placed a glass of water on the mattress as I moved around slightly, and the glass sloshed about slightly. While not a deal-breaker, I can certainly feel my partner wriggling at night, so it’s something to consider if you are a light sleeper.

As for Saatva’s claims that the luxury firm is a good all-rounder, despite sleeping position or size and shape, I’d say that the brand is on safe ground with this statement. Both my partner and I have found it a dream to sleep on, and I’m glad I was forced to compromise on the firmness.

Saatva classic mattress temperature regulation

Where temperature regulation is concerned, I have yet to test it during the summer months, but even when it has been unseasonably warm in my apartment at night, I’ve woken up sweat-free and slept comfortably. While it’s by no means a cooling mattress, its construction means that it’s breathable — this is thanks to the dual-coil design that allows air to flow throughout the different layers and disperses body heat. Of course, when the warmer weather does (finally) arrive, I’ll update this review with my findings on how it works to regulate temperature.

Saatva classic mattress price

The cost of Saatva’s mattress has increased in recent years. That said, although it’s most certainly on the more premium side, I think it’s still very much worth its price tag if your budget stretches. The price changes depending on the size of the mattress, with the cost (before any discounts) of a twin being $1,399, going up to $2,998 for a split cal spring. Right now, you can save more than $300 on the Saatva classic mattress.