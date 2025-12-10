The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
I’ve tested dozens of mattresses — and I can confirm Saatva’s is a dream to sleep on
Saatva’s annual holiday sale sees my favorite mattress drop in price
A mattress is one of the most important parts of the home. Having a great one can mean the difference between a sound night’s sleep and a terrible one. It can also alter how you wake up feeling in the morning (yes, your aches and pains could be caused by an ill-supporting mattress). But with so many brands promising to deliver when it comes to your sleep, it’s fair to say it’s a crowded market. After extensive research, I settled on Saatva.
Known for using high-quality materials and creating made-to-order luxury mattresses, Saatva offers a 365-night home trial, a lifetime guarantee, free white glove delivery, setup, and old mattress removal. Plus, the brand promises to have a mattress to cater to every sleeper.
With such high praise across the industry, I tried out the brand’s most popular mattress: the classic. Claiming to be the ultimate all-rounder, Saatva says it provides “responsive support” for everyone, regardless of your sleep position. As you’d expect, all of the bells and whistles of a comfortable mattress are here, including a chiropractor-approved back support layer, the brand’s signature lumbar zone technology for pressure relief, and a hypoallergenic cover. But is it worth the investment? I found out.
How I tested
Essentially, I slept on it for a year. But the process, of course, involved a lot more than just simple shut-eye. For context, I’m a side or front sleeper, while my partner is a back or side sleeper. I gathered both of our notes on the following factors:
- Delivery and setup: I considered how swift the white glove delivery service was. I also assessed whether the mattress gave off a smell (it’s common for a new mattress to have a chemical scent for the first few days).
- Comfort: Comfort is key when it comes to sleep. I assessed how it catered to different sleep positions, assessing the cushioning, pressure relief, and overall support. Since comfort can be subjective, I thought it particularly important to get my partner’s thoughts.
- Motion transfer: I did the usual wriggle tests — I tried lying next to my partner and noted if I could feel any movement as they wriggled around. But I wanted to take this one step further, so I put a glass of water on the mattress to assess the motion transfer when I moved around.
- Temperature regulation: Having tested this mattress for a year, I assessed the temperature regulation abilities across all seasons. I noted how warm or cool it felt after lying on them for a while and considered the materials, including breathable foams or cooling fabrics that help wick away heat.
- Quality: Overall quality was crucial because a mattress (of this price) needs to stand up to regular use and last for years. I also assessed how easy it was to move.
Saatva classic mattress
- Mattress type Innerspring
- Thickness options 11 1/2-inch, 14-inch
- Firmness options Plush soft, luxury firm, firm
- Sizes available Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, split king, cal king, split cal king
- Why we love it
- Made with high quality materials
- Provides pressure relief
- No chemical, new mattress smell
- White glove delivery service
- Take note
- Movement isolation could be improved
Saatva classic mattress design and features
Even before the mattress arrived, I was impressed by Saatva and its service. I received an email to schedule the delivery on a day that suited me and received a two-hour time slot. When it arrived (on time), it was delivered unboxed by the movers and placed on my bed, minimizing any need to maneuver it around. But when you do need to move it (it needs to be rotated every six months), there are handles on the side, and it’s fairly easy for two people to do. What also struck me was the lack of a chemical smell that many other mattresses I’ve tested in the past have had.
Depending on your sleeping position and size, it comes in three firmness levels: plush soft, luxury firm, and firm. Plush soft has a cushiony feel and is ideal for side sleepers and lighter people, luxury firm provides a medium firmness for all sleepers (and crucially, it’s said to be best for couples who can’t agree on a firmness, which is why I ended up opting for this one), and firm for stomach and back sleepers, or heavier people. There are also two heights to choose from (11 1/2-inch and 14 1/2-inch — I opted for the former, and it was a good fit for my queen-size bed frame), making it easier to pair with your bed frame. That being said, I’d certainly recommend measuring which of the depths would fit best in your space, as the 11 1/2-inch feels high, even without a foundation. Both depths are packed with the brand’s premium layers.
Speaking of layers, the mattress is made of sturdy, luxury materials. Without getting too technical, the innerspring features a supportive and durable coil base layer, which is wrapped in foam to deliver edge support, followed by more coils for pressure relief and a sliver of memory foam for back support. To complete it all is a luxe 3-inch pillow top, providing the perfect level of cushioning without being too soft. With its premium gold stitching, it certainly looks the part.
Saatva classic mattress comfort and movement isolation
As mentioned, I tested the 11 1/2-inch luxury firm queen mattress. I tend to prefer cushiony, hug-like softness, but I compromised for my partner, who favors a firm mattress. I was skeptical about how I’d find this new level of firmness, but I found it to be supremely comfortable, delivering hotel-quality luxury at home. I also felt the benefits of the supportive technology at work, waking up with no aches and pains.
It also has a decent amount of bounce, making moving around on it fairly easy — but that does mean the movement isolation isn’t the best I’ve tested. To really assess this, I placed a glass of water on the mattress as I moved around slightly, and the glass sloshed about slightly. While not a deal-breaker, I can certainly feel my partner wriggling at night, so it’s something to consider if you are a light sleeper.
As for Saatva’s claims that the luxury firm is a good all-rounder, despite sleeping position or size and shape, I’d say that the brand is on safe ground with this statement. Both my partner and I have found it a dream to sleep on, and I’m glad I was forced to compromise on the firmness.
Saatva classic mattress temperature regulation
Where temperature regulation is concerned, I have yet to test it during the summer months, but even when it has been unseasonably warm in my apartment at night, I’ve woken up sweat-free and slept comfortably. While it’s by no means a cooling mattress, its construction means that it’s breathable — this is thanks to the dual-coil design that allows air to flow throughout the different layers and disperses body heat. Of course, when the warmer weather does (finally) arrive, I’ll update this review with my findings on how it works to regulate temperature.
Saatva classic mattress price
The cost of Saatva’s mattress has increased in recent years. That said, although it’s most certainly on the more premium side, I think it’s still very much worth its price tag if your budget stretches. The price changes depending on the size of the mattress, with the cost (before any discounts) of a twin being $1,399, going up to $2,998 for a split cal spring. Right now, you can save more than $300 on the Saatva classic mattress.
Is Saatva’s classic mattress worth it?
Everything about Saatva’s classic mattress is spot on, from delivery to its supportive feel and luxurious, hotel-quality comfort. I’d recommend carefully considering the depth — I found the 11 1/2-inch option to be a solid choice, and I can’t help but feel the 14 1/2-inch might feel a little too high, but this is, of course, personal preference. I also would have liked slightly improved movement isolation. That said, the luxury firm is a very comfortable, innerspring mattress that provides spot-on pressure relief, and it really is perfect for couples who cannot agree on firmness levels. Really, you cannot go wrong.
Where can I buy a Saatva mattress?
You can buy the Saatva classic mattress, as well as its other mattresses, on its website. If you want to experience Saatva in real life, there are a number of stores that you can visit so you can try it before you buy. But do remember that there is also a 365-night at-home trial, and if you decide it’s not up to your comfort standards, you can return it — you’ll need to pay $99 for the pickup.
Where are Saatva mattresses made?
Saatva’s mattresses are all made in the US in its various factories. The brand promises that wherever your mattress is manufactured in America, it will be made to the same high standard.
