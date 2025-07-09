Rylan Clark addresses speculation that he is in a relationship with Rob Rinder

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rylan Clark has addressed speculation that he is in a relationship with his friend and co-star Rob Rinder.

The presenter, 36, and broadcast barrister, 47, are hosts of the BBC Two travel show Rob and Rylan’s Grand Tour. Their onscreen chemistry has sparked rumours of a romantic relationship, which both TV stars have denied.

Speaking about their close friendship, Clarke, who went through a divorce in 2021, said he and Rinder are “like a married couple”.

In a new interview with The Times, the former X Factor contestant shared that Rinder plays a prominent role in his daily life.

“Contrary to popular belief, Rob Rinder isn’t the first person I speak to but he is a very good friend of mine,” he said. “Everyone thinks we’re together and we are quite like a married couple: we spend lots of time in each other’s company and never have sex.”

The TV personality has previously detailed the mental health struggles he faced following the breakdown of his marriage to Big Brother star Dan Neal, whom he married in 2015 after meeting two years earlier.

open image in gallery The friends have sparked rumours of a romance ( Getty Images )

“I lost my speech. I lost my vision for a little bit. It was like having a really bad stroke,” he told Jamie Laing on the Great Company podcast. “It was just so bizarre. And yeah, it took me months to go back to work.”

Clark, who said he would rarely take four hours off work, was forced to take a break of four to five months from his professional commitments as he recovered.

The Eurovision commentator said he regretted stopping work amid the fallout from his divorce, but had made peace with the fact that he had handled it “in a different way”.

open image in gallery Rob and Rylan on their BBC Two travel show ( BBC/Rex TV/Zinc Media/Lana Salah )

“I see it as like a self destruct button, something in my mind was going to f*** up your seemingly perfect life,” he continued.

For others going through the same experience, Clark recommended reaching out for help sooner rather than later. “From someone who’s been through it. Hate to say bite the bullet, but it’s true,” he said.