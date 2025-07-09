Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Rylan Clark addresses speculation that he is in a relationship with Rob Rinder

‘We spend lots of time in each other’s company,’ said the TV personality

Maira Butt
Wednesday 09 July 2025 05:48 EDT
Comments
Rylan leaves Rob Rinder in tears in candid admission over mental health

Rylan Clark has addressed speculation that he is in a relationship with his friend and co-star Rob Rinder.

The presenter, 36, and broadcast barrister, 47, are hosts of the BBC Two travel show Rob and Rylan’s Grand Tour. Their onscreen chemistry has sparked rumours of a romantic relationship, which both TV stars have denied.

Speaking about their close friendship, Clarke, who went through a divorce in 2021, said he and Rinder are “like a married couple”.

In a new interview with The Times, the former X Factor contestant shared that Rinder plays a prominent role in his daily life.

“Contrary to popular belief, Rob Rinder isn’t the first person I speak to but he is a very good friend of mine,” he said. “Everyone thinks we’re together and we are quite like a married couple: we spend lots of time in each other’s company and never have sex.”

The TV personality has previously detailed the mental health struggles he faced following the breakdown of his marriage to Big Brother star Dan Neal, whom he married in 2015 after meeting two years earlier.

The friends have sparked rumours of a romance
The friends have sparked rumours of a romance (Getty Images)

“I lost my speech. I lost my vision for a little bit. It was like having a really bad stroke,” he told Jamie Laing on the Great Company podcast. “It was just so bizarre. And yeah, it took me months to go back to work.”

Clark, who said he would rarely take four hours off work, was forced to take a break of four to five months from his professional commitments as he recovered.

The Eurovision commentator said he regretted stopping work amid the fallout from his divorce, but had made peace with the fact that he had handled it “in a different way”.

Rob and Rylan on their BBC Two travel show
Rob and Rylan on their BBC Two travel show (BBC/Rex TV/Zinc Media/Lana Salah)

“I see it as like a self destruct button, something in my mind was going to f*** up your seemingly perfect life,” he continued.

For others going through the same experience, Clark recommended reaching out for help sooner rather than later. “From someone who’s been through it. Hate to say bite the bullet, but it’s true,” he said.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in