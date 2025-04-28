Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rupert Grint has shared a picture of his “secret” newborn baby with partner Georgia Groome.

The Harry Potter actor, 36, has been in a relationship with Groome, 33, since 2011. The couple, who have largely kept their relationship out of the public eye, welcomed their first child – a daughter – in 2020.

Photos emerged over the weekend of Grint carrying a baby while out walking with the Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging actor.

Sharing the news in a post on Instagram, the actor wrote on 27 April: “‘Secret Child Slightly Revealed’ Introducing Goldie G Grint. A 10/10 baby (so far).”

Tagging his obstetrician, Grint added: “Shout out to @alex.digesu for always delivering”.

The picture showed a newborn child with their face partially hidden, wearing a grey cardigan and white top reading “Goldie”. The baby was laid on a leopard print jacket.

Harry Potter-themed messages of support poured in for the couple, as one person wrote: “ANOTHER WEASLEY!”

Grint revealed the name of his second child on Sunday (27 April) ( Getty/Instagram: RupertGrint )

One fan referenced an iconic quote from the first instalment of the books and films, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, writing: “Red hair and a hand-me-down robe? You must be a Weasley.”

Someone else commented: “Congratulations! Another member of the Weasley household.”

Grint has previously mentioned that his role as the wizard Ron Weasley eventually became “suffocating”. He played the role of Potter’s best friend between 2001 and 2011.

Speaking to Bustle, Grint said: “Potter was so full on — [filming] all year, then we’d promote the rest of the time. It was quite suffocating.

“I wanted a break, to reflect on everything... It was an out-of-body experience for a while, but I think we finished at the right time. If we continued, it could’ve gone downhill.”

The actor also described how the lines between his off-screen persona and Ron began to “blur” as the franchise progressed.

Harry Potter has been plagued by controversy in recent years due to its creator JK Rowling’s stance on the trans community. Speaking about his “tricky” relationship with the author, Grint said: “I liken JK Rowling to an auntie.”

He continued: “I don’t necessarily agree with everything my auntie says, but she’s still my auntie. It’s a tricky one.”