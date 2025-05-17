Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert appears to have confirmed reports that he and his pregnant girlfriend Julia Bonilla have split.

Reports first surfaced Friday claiming the French athlete had told Bonilla to move out of his home with their one-year-old son Romeo at the start of the NBA playoffs, which kicked off on April 19.

TMZ reported that Bonilla had been spotted supporting Gobert just days earlier at Minnesota’s final regular-season game on April 13.

The 32-year-old then shared a statement on his Instagram Story late Friday claiming there was “a lot of inaccurate information out there.”

“Julie and I are currently in the painful process of redefining our coparenting relationship,” he said.

“Being a father is one of the most profound and meaningful [experiences] I will get to live. It is one of my most important life purposes and will be so forever. I’m fully committed to keep supporting the well-being of all the people that I care about.

“I’m asking everyone to please refrain from speculating and to respect our privacy in these difficult times.”

open image in gallery Rudy Golbert asked fans to ‘respect our privacy’ amid reports that he and Julia Bonilla had broken up ( rudygobert27/Instagram )

Bonilla also issued a statement on her Instagram account, which has since been made private. In screenshots shared on X, Bonilla said she was “going through one of the most painful times in my life” and was “feeling isolated, far from my family and friends.”

“I considered Rudy the love of my life,” she continued. “I left everything for him. I gave him a child and poured my heart into our relationship.”

“When everyone criticized him and insulted him, I stood by him, always putting him first and choosing him, always. Despite how I have been treated, I choose to protect his name for the sake of my children,” she continued, possibly alluding to her second pregnancy,” Bonilla added, according to the screengrabs.

open image in gallery The Minnesota Timberwolves have made it to the Western Conference finals ( Getty Images )

“I have NEVER EVER been unfaithful to the father of my children,” she concluded. "I am a mom and I must prioritize my health and well-being.”

The couple publicly revealed their relationship in February last year when Gobert announced they were expecting a child. Their son was born on May 6, 2024.

In April 2024, Bonilla defended her boyfriend after he was anonymously voted “most overrated” by NBA players.

"My partner is the most dedicated, focused, hard-working person I have ever met," she wrote in an Instagram post at the time, per TMZ. "He hasn't stolen anything from anyone and deserves all the respect for his determination and commitment to his career."