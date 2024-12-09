Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Tyler Perry had a cold response to a question about his friend Meghan Markle moving to California after she and Prince Harry stepped down from their senior roles in the British royal family.

In an interview with the Sunday Times published on December 8, the 55-year-old comedian was asked how he helped the Duke and Duchess of Sussex relocate to the U.S. after they stepped down as senior working royals in 2020.

“I didn’t,” he simply responded. “Meghan is from California. She knows California well. So there was nothing to prepare them for.”

“But I will say this: what I learnt about mentioning them — because there’s this insatiable appetite to know all about them — is that any question that is asked becomes the headline of anything I say,” he continued.

When asked why the public is so invested in stories about Meghan and Harry, Perry responded: “You’re from the U.K., you tell me.”

The interviewer then pointed out there are also headlines about the duke and duchess in American media, to which Perry claimed he doesn’t notice it.

Tyler Perry says he ‘didn’t’ help prepare Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for their move to the U.S. in 2020 ( AFP via Getty Images )

“You think? Well, you would know better than I would because I’m not paying attention to that world,” the Madea’s Family Reunion star said.

Perry has previously opened up about helping Meghan and Harry after they left the U.K. in 2020. The duke and duchess lived in one of Perry’s homes in Southern California shortly after arriving in the U.S. from Canada.

At the time, the filmmaker also provided the couple with security, a gesture Harry and Meghan shared their gratitude for during their tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021. The pair noted that Perry’s offer came shortly after they learned their own security was being removed amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

“While we were in Canada, in someone else’s house, I then got told, short notice, that security was going to be removed,” Harry recalled to Winfrey. “So suddenly it dawned on me: ‘Hang on, the borders could be closed, we’re going to have our security removed, who knows how long lockdown is going to be, the world knows where we are, it’s not safe, it’s not secure, we probably need to get out of here.”

According to Meghan, Perry’s offer gave them the chance to figure out what their next move would be.

“We didn’t have a plan and we needed a house and he offered security as well so it gave us breathing room to try to figure out what we were going to do,” Meghan told Winfrey of the couple’s first months in California.

The royal couple now reside in Montecito, California, with their two children: Archie, five, and Lilibet, three.

“It was a very difficult time for them, and what I know about the two of them that I wish the world knew is how much they love,” Perry said during a 2022 appearance on the Today show, when asked how he supported his friends after they moved.

“These two people love each other. They found each other. Out of all these odds against them finding each other, they found each other,” he added. “The love they have is really, really moving and I just wanted to do anything I could to support them.”