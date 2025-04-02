Queen Elizabeth’s godson Lord Charles O’Hagan dies after suffering head injury

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lord Charles O’Hagan, a godson of the late Queen Elizabeth II. has died at the age of 79.

O’Hagan — whose full name is Charles Towneley Strachey O'Hagan — died March 23 at the North Devon District Hospital in Barnstaple, England, as reported by Hello! on Wednesday.

His cause of death was a subdural hematoma, a condition caused by a severe head injury that can result in a burst of blood vessels. No details were available on how O’Hagan suffered the head injury.

O’Hagan had a close relationship with the late Queen and became her godson when she was still Princess Elizabeth. He’s the grandson of politician Maurice Towneley-O'Hagan, 3rd Baron O'Hagan.

He served as a member of the European Parliament for Devon twice, first from 1973 to 1975, and again from 1979 to 1994.

open image in gallery Queen Elizabeth's godson died from a subdural hematoma ( Getty Images )

After studying at Eton College and New College, Oxford, O’Hagan was a Page of Honour to Queen Elizabeth from 1952 to 1962.

He was married three times. He married to Georgian Princess Tamar Bagration-Imeretinsky from 1967 to 1984. The former couple had one daughter in 1968, Nino Natalia O'Hagan Strachey, who became an art historian.

He remarried in 1985 to Mary Claire Roose-Francis, and was with her for 10 years. O’Hagan went on to marry Elizabeth Lesley Eve Smith in 1995.

Queen Elizabeth had 30 godchildren throughout her life, but they haven’t all been revealed to the public, according to Hello! She is also known as the godmother of David Armstrong-Jones, the only son of her sister, Princess Margaret, and Earl Spencer.

Queen Elizabeth died in 2022 at the age of 96. Her death certificate, released several weeks later, said she died of “old age.”

She was hospitalized in October of that year, after which she appeared for the first time in 20 years with a walking stick. Her husband, Prince Phillip, died in April 2021, and her health noticeably shifted after the end of their 74 years of marriage.

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth, Britain’s longest-serving monarch, her eldest son, Prince Charles, succeeded her to the throne, becoming King Charles III.

In honor of Mother’s Day in the UK last weekend, the King shared a sweet black-and-white photo with his mother, captured during his childhood. The snap showed the two of them reading a book while sitting alongside Charles’ sister, Princess Anne, at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in 195

“Wishing all mothers, and those who are missing theirs today, a peaceful Mothering Sunday,” reads the caption of the photo, shared on the royal family’s Instagram account.