Prince William and Kate mark Valentine’s Day with special unseen photo

An unseen photograph of the Prince and Princess of Wales has been released to mark Valentine’s Day.

The black and white image of William and Kate was captured by photographer Josh Shinner in April last year at Anmer, Norfolk.

It was unveiled on their social media channels on 14 February, the day of the year reserved for lovers across the globe.

The portrait was shared with the caption "Happy Valentine’s Day" along with a heart emoji.

This marks the second year the couple have publicly acknowledged the day, after they shared a photo in 2025.

The previous photograph was a still image from a video released in September 2024, when the princess announced she had ended her cancer treatment.

The picture showed the princess smiling as the prince kissed her on the cheek.

Their story began at the University of St Andrews in Scotland, where their initial friendship blossomed into romance.

William said in their engagement interview: “Obviously we both have a very fun time together, both have a very good sense of humour about things.”

The princess called him a “loving boyfriend” who was “very supportive of me through the good times and also through the bad times”.

They wed in a grand fairytale ceremony in Westminster Abbey on 29 April 2011, with the aisle of the Gothic church lined with trees.

The bride wore an intricate ivory gown with lace applique floral detail, while the groom was dressed in the red tunic of the Irish Guards.

William and Kate welcomed their first child George in 2013, followed by Charlotte in 2015 and Louis in 2018.

Kate announced in March 2024 via a video message that she was undergoing preventative chemotherapy treatment after a cancer diagnosis.

The type of cancer was not specified, but it was discovered during abdominal surgery.