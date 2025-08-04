Prince Harry denies claim ‘punches thrown’ in heated argument with Prince Andrew

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Prince Harry has denied getting into a heated agument with the Duke of York where “punches were thrown”.

The claim is made in a book called Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, saying that the pair got into a physical altercation during a family gathering in 2013 over “something Andrew said behind Harry’s back”.

“Harry got the better of Andrew” by leaving his uncle with a “bloody nose” following the remark, the book claims.

However, a spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex told the Daily Telegraph: “Prince Harry and Prince Andrew have never had a physical fight.”

open image in gallery The Duke of York is alleged to have accused his nephew of going ‘bonkers’ for marrying Meghan Markle ( AP )

In extracts serialised in the Daily Mail, author Andrew Lownie claims the relationship between the Duke of York and his younger nephews, William and Harry, was “problematic”.

The Duke of York, who fell from grace over his links to Jeffrey Epstein, the late financier and convicted paedophile, is alleged to have accused his nephew of going “bonkers” for marrying Meghan Markle, now the Duchess of Sussex, and is also said to have told Harry that his marriage would “not last more than a month”.

The spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex said that Prince Andrew did not “ever make the comments he is alleged to have made about the Duchess of Sussex to Prince Harry”.

The source quoted in Lownie’s book claimed that the Duke of Sussex later told his brother, the Prince of Wales, that “he hated Andrew”.

The book claims there “have been tensions between the two men [Andrew and William] for years”, including instances where the Duke of York is said to have been rude about the Princess of Wales.

The source quoted in Mr Lownie’s biography claims that the Prince of Wales is keen to “evict” Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah from the lavish Royal Lodge property in Windsor, which the Duke of York leases from the Crown Estate.

open image in gallery Prince Andrew has a tense relationship with his nephews, according to the book ( PA Archive )

In Prince Harry’s autobiography Spare, published in 2023, the Duke of Sussex claimed he got into a fight with his brother William over his wife Meghan.

Prince Harry said: “(William) called me another name, then came at me. It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor.

“I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out.”

Harry writes that William left but returned “looking regretful, and apologised”. When William left again, Harry claims his brother “turned and called back: ‘You don’t need to tell Meg about this.’”