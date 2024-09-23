Watch live: Prince Harry speaks about mental health with Diana Award recipients

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.



Your support is what allows us to tell these stories, bringing attention to the issues that are often overlooked. Without your contributions, these voices might not be heard.



Every dollar you give helps us continue to shine a light on these critical issues in the run up to the election and beyond Eric Garcia Washington Bureau Chief Find out more

Watch live as the Duke of Sussex discusses mental health as he makes a speech as part of the 14th Concordia Annual Summit in New York on Monday, 23 September.

Prince Harry will participate in a conversation focused on youth empowerment and mental health with Dr Tessy Ojo CBE, CEO of The Diana Award, alongside two recipients of the award.

The group will share their insights on overcoming challenges and creating positive change.

The Diana Award is a charity set up in memory of the late Diana, Princess of Wales.

Dr Ojo said: “The Diana Award is delighted to be leading this conversation with young people and Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex as we mark our 25th Anniversary year. We know young people face many challenges today but their compassion, determination and agency to make positive change now and in the future is immense. The Concordia Annual Summit gives us the platform to share our insights and lead positive change.”