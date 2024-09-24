Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.



Your support is what allows us to tell these stories, bringing attention to the issues that are often overlooked. Without your contributions, these voices might not be heard.



Every dollar you give helps us continue to shine a light on these critical issues in the run up to the election and beyond Eric Garcia Washington Bureau Chief Find out more

Watch live as Prince Harry speaks at the Clinton Global Initiative 2024 Meeting in New York City on Tuesday 24 September.

The Duke of Sussex kicked off a run of high-profile appearances yesterday, as he joined the charity set up in memory of his late mother to discuss the global mental health crisis facing young people.

Harry is championing causes close to his heart and those associated with Diana, Princess of Wales on the solo east coast trip with two days of events in the Big Apple during UN General Assembly High-Level Week and Climate Week.

The King’s youngest son took part in a panel on Monday with the Diana Award, which was set up in honour of the princess and marks its 25th anniversary this year.

Harry, who celebrated his milestone 40th birthday a week ago, is forging ahead with his charity work after describing how fatherhood has given him a renewed sense of purpose to make “this world a better place”.

He is one of the star guests with former US president Bill Clinton on Tuesday morning where he will discuss finding solutions to global challenges.