Princess Beatrice joins family at Sandringham after changing plans on medical advice
The princess and her husband are expecting their second child in early spring.
Princess Beatrice joined other members of the royal family at Sandringham on Christmas Day after changing her travel plans due to medical advice.
Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are expecting their second child in early spring and were due to spend the festive period overseas with his parents.
Instead, the couple were at the King’s Norfolk estate attending the Christmas morning service at St Mary Magdalene Church after being advised not to travel long distances.
Beatrice wore a coat from the Net-A-Porter for The King’s Foundation collection, designed by students from the foundation’s modern artisan education programme.
The programme, run by the foundation and fashion retailer Net-A-Porter, trains emerging designers and makers to create capsule collections of luxury and sustainable clothing staples.
Beatrice visited The King’s Foundation’s Future Textiles exhibition at the Garrison Chapel in November which included work by the modern artisan programme students.
Beatrice’s father the Duke of York was not present at the service amid the controversy surrounding his links to an alleged Chinese spy.
Her second child will be a sibling for the couple’s three-year-old daughter Sienna, and Mr Mapelli Mozzi’s son and Beatrice’s stepson, eight-year-old Christopher Woolf, known as Wolfie.