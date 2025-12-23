King Charles’ Christmas broadcast will be staged outside a royal residence

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

King Charles will deliver his Christmas broadcast from Westminster Abbey this year, centred on the theme of pilgrimage.

It marks his fourth festive message and the second staged outside a royal residence.

The historic central London landmark is a site of pilgrimage, home to the tomb of Edward the Confessor. Edward, who reigned for 24 years before dying in 1066, was canonised in 1161, with his shrine attracting pilgrims for centuries.

The broadcast was filmed within the Abbey’s Lady Chapel, a late medieval construction built for Henry VII, the burial place for 15 kings and queens.

Repurposed Christmas trees from the Princess of Wales’ carol concert, held earlier in December, form the backdrop, beneath the chapel’s spectacular fan-vaulted ceiling and the colourful banners of the Order of the Bath’s knights.

It is understood the King asked for a filming location away from a royal setting and suggestions were made by the BBC, which produced the broadcast this year, and the royal household.

The King’s message is one of the rare occasions where the monarch can voice personal views without government advice ( PA )

This follows last year’s message, recorded at Fitzrovia Chapel, a former sacred space in central London, notable as the site where Diana, Princess of Wales, opened the capital’s first dedicated Aids ward.

It has seen a surge in visitor numbers for exhibitions and open days since the broadcast on Christmas Day 2024.

The King’s message is one of the rare occasions when he does not turn to the Government for advice and is able to voice his own views.

Written by the monarch, it typically features a strong religious framework, reflects current issues, and often draws on personal experiences.

The broadcast will be transmitted on both television and radio at 3pm on Christmas Day.