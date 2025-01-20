Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Prince and Princess of Wales have led tributes to celebrate the Duchess of Edinburgh’s milestone 60th birthday.

Sophie, who joined the royal family more than 25 years ago upon her marriage to Prince Edward, marked the occasion privately on Monday at home with her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh.

The couple opted for a quiet day off from engagements before Sophie resumes her duties on Tuesday with visits to the Dogs for Autism charity and Treloar School, a specialist centre for disabled young people in Alton, Hampshire.

The special day was acknowledged publicly by the Prince and Princess of Wales, who shared a newly released portrait of Sophie on their Kensington Royal social media accounts. The post read: “Wishing The Duchess of Edinburgh a very happy 60th birthday today!”

open image in gallery William and Kate’s account also retweeted the newly released portrait of the duchess. ( Christina Ebenezer )

The portrait, showing a relaxed and smiling Sophie seated by a window at Bagshot Park, was taken by London-based photographer Christina Ebenezer. William and Kate’s account also retweeted the photograph, further celebrating the occasion.

Sophie’s birthday was also acknowledged by the British monarchy’s official social media accounts with a video montage of photographs of the duchess on royal engagements, set to upbeat music and featuring gold balloons.

open image in gallery Sophie has been hailed as a dependable figure in the slimmed down working monarchy, which was left further stretched in the wake of the King and the Princess of Wales’s major health troubles. ( PA Wire )

As Sophie embraces her 60s, the Palace highlighted her renewed sense of purpose, particularly in championing gender equality. Her dedication to the cause will remain a central focus of her royal duties moving forward.

Sophie, a trusted figure within the monarchy, has seen her public profile rise significantly over the past year. She was considered a favourite of the late Queen and has become a dependable presence within the slimmed-down royal family, particularly in light of the King and the Princess Royal’s recent health challenges.

open image in gallery ( Leon Neal/PA Wire )

Sophie Rhys-Jones, a former PR executive, married Prince Edward, the youngest son of Queen Elizabeth II and the late Duke of Edinburgh, in 1999 at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.

The couple became the Earl and Countess of Wessex, celebrating their silver wedding anniversary last year.

open image in gallery Smiling newlyweds Sophie and Edward, the new Earl and Countess of Wessex, wave to the crowds after their wedding at St George’s Chapel in 1999 (Sean Dempsey/PA) ( PA Archive )

In March, Sophie paid a moving public tribute to Edward ahead of his 60th birthday, describing him as “the best of fathers, the most loving of husbands, and still my best friend.”

Edward has reciprocated the sentiment, calling Sophie his “rock” in a television interview, adding: “I’m incredibly lucky that I found Sophie and that she found me.”