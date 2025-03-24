Meghan Markle launches new page allowing fans to shop her closet

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Meghan Markle is sharing her closet with her fans.

The Duchess of Sussex, 43, shared a post on her Instagram Stories on Monday with a link to her “ShopMy Closet” page. On the website are some of her most recognizable button-down shirts, dress pants, and jewelry — allowing fans to dress just like her.

“Many of you asked, so here you go!” she wrote in the caption. “A little shopping to start the week. More to come.”

In the description of her ShopMy page, she wrote: “A handpicked and curated collection of the things I love — I hope you enjoy them!”

The items include a classic, white button-down, similar to her look on her latest Instagram posts and her show, With Love, Meghan. The oversized shirt is from Reformation and retails for $128.

Some other clothes in her closet include a pair of white, wide-leg pants from J. Crew, an ivory gown from Heidi Merrick, a blue and white striped shirt from Tuckernuck, a light blue cashmere sweater from NAADAM, and a black dress from Tracy James.

open image in gallery Meghan Markle posted her ‘ShopMy Closet’ page on Instagram ( @meghan / Instagram )

Meghan also has signature accessories, like a pair of black sunglasses from Heidi Merrick, a black woven bag from St Agni, and classic aviator sunglasses from Ray-Ban. Of course, she also shared her favorite shoes, including one pair of black sandals from Bergdorf Goodman and another pair of brown woven sandals from Neiman Marcus.

After With Love, Meghan was released earlier this month, a handful of pieces Meghan wore were quickly sold out, including a $129 Zara dress.

In the series, the Duchess admits to being a fan of “high-low” dressing — mixing luxury designer pieces with cheaper, fast fashion items. Her style is often compared to the “Coastal Grandmother” aesthetic, featuring lots of cozy cardigans, loose fabric, and neutral colors.

open image in gallery ( JAKE ROSENBERG/NETFLIX )

Episode two sees Meghan pair a $662 Loro Piana Takao Cashmere Crew Neck, originally priced at $1,325, with a pair of $50 pleated Zara linen pants and a $395 striped sweater from Jenni Kayne draped around her shoulders. The full outfit causes an enamored Mindy Kaling to blurt out: “Meghan, I want to ask you about your lewk.

“Your fashion is one of my favorite things. Sometimes I will look like, where’s the coat from. Go to maxmara.com — it’s already sold out,” Kaling said.

Meghan is known to sell out items of clothing just by wearing them. In fact, two years ago, she wore a $158 Giselle V-neck sweater blazer from J.Crew with a pair of Staud shorts to the Invictus Games in Germany, and the top immediately sold out.