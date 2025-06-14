Watch in full: King holds Trooping the Colour parade to mark official birthday

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Watch as King Charles III celebrated his official birthday with the Trooping the Colour parade in London on Saturday, 14 June.

His Majesty's milestone saw military pomp and pageantry on display in the centre of the capital.

The event, also known as the King's Birthday Parade, also paid tribute those killed in the Air India plane crash this week.

Charles requested a minute’s silence be observed in tribute to the 241 passengers and crew who died, and others affected, when a Boeing 787 Dreamliner bound for Gatwick Airport crashed on Thursday in the Indian city of Ahmedabad.

The head of state and senior royals riding in the ceremony wore black armbands.

On horseback and wearing the armbands was the Royal Colonels – the Prince of Wales, Colonel of the Welsh Guards, the Princess Royal, Colonel Blues and Royals, and the Duke of Edinburgh, Colonel Scots Guards.

The Queen, the Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Edinburgh were also among members of the royal family watching the event.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis also made an appearance as they did last year.

Royals not taking part in the parade, and who normally watch events from the Duke of Wellington’s former office, did not wear black armbands.

The King requested amendments to the Trooping the Colour programme “as a mark of respect for the lives lost, the families in mourning and all the communities affected by this awful tragedy," a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said.

In 2017, the parade was held a few days after the Grenfell Tower fire and the loss of life was marked by a minute’s silence, a decision taken by Queen Elizabeth II.