Watch live: King welcomes Emir of Qatar to Buckingham Palace for state visit
Watch live as King Charles III welcomes the Emir of Qatar to Buckingham Palace as Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani begins a two-day state visit to the UK on Tuesday, 3 December.
Charles will welcome the leader and the first of his three wives, Sheikha Jawaher, during an extravagant ceremony staged in Whitehall.
Queen Camilla will be absent; On Monday, she pulled out of the official open-air greeting on Horse Guards Parade and a carriage ride back to the palace due to lingering effects of a recent viral chest infection.
The Prince and Princess of Wales will take part in the ceremony on Horse Guards Parade, one of the few official appearances by Kate during a year in which she has been successfully treated for cancer.
Camilla will later join the royal party for a private lunch with the Emir and his wife.
She will also take part in all but one of the elements of the evening state banquet at Buckingham Palace, staged in honour of the Emir.
