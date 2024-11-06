Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham has shared details about his famous family’s relationship with the British royal family.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Monday (November 4), one fan asked Brooklyn how much time he spent with the royals as a child. The fan also pointed out that his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, have had a friendship with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in the past.

“Growing up, which members of the royal family did you see the most often? Especially since your family is friends with Harry and Meghan,” host Andy Cohen asked, reading the question from a fan.

Although the fan had mentioned Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in their question, Brooklyn didn’t reveal if he was ever close with the couple. Instead, he explained that he “probably” hung with the Prince of Wales when he was younger the most.

Cohen then asked if the 42-year-old royal was “fun,” to which Beckham replied: “He’s, like, the sweetest guy ever.”

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham praises Prince William following question about Beckham family’s relationship with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ( Getty Images )

“He’s, like, really down to earth. He’s a really good guy,” he added.

David and Victoria Beckham have been friends with members of the royal family since the Nineties. In 1997, the same year the iconic couple met, Victoria and her Spice Girls bandmates were introduced to then-Prince Charles after the group performed at a gala for his charity, The Prince’s Trust.

Last month, David joined forces with Prince William to celebrate the success of a fundraiser that will replace London’s aging air ambulance helicopters. The royal is a patron of London’s Air Ambulance Charity, which operates a helicopter service that responds to serious traumas and emergencies in London.

William personally approached David to be the public face of the fundraiser, which received £4m ($5.2m) for the charity’s Up Against Time helicopter appeal. The charity initially had a target of £15m ($19.5m) but passed it, collecting £16m ($20.8m). To celebrate the milestone, the pair met at RAF Northolt in west London, posing next to the two new helicopters.

While Brooklyn didn’t mention his relationship with Meghan and Harry during his WWHL appearance, that doesn’t mean his family isn’t close with the couple. In fact, David and Victoria both attended Harry and Meghan’s royal wedding in 2018.

Victoria also reportedly gave Meghan free clothes throughout their friendship, celebrity biographer Tom Bower claimed in his book House of Beckham, released in June. He alleged that Victoria agreed to “provide a coat, dress, boots and a handbag worth £6,000 ($7,823) to Meghan for the royal family’s traditional Christmas Day parade in Sandringham.”

Meghan also wore a custom-made pregnancy outfit and a white coat and dress designed by Victoria for a service in Westminster Abbey.

In August, the duchess supported her friend’s brand during the couple’s recent trip to Colombia. While speaking at an online safety forum, Meghan wore a brown silk Victoria Beckham shirt, which she paired with matching brown pants, sandals, a gold necklace, and her hair styled in a low ponytail.