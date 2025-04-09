Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rosie O’Donnell’s daughter, Chelsea, is making a change to her last name after reportedly being removed from her mother’s will.

According to court documents obtained by the Daily Mail on Tuesday, Chelsea, 27, petitioned to change her last name in January, stating she wanted to go by her birth mother Deanna Micoley’s maiden name, Neuens,

Chelsea made this decision after her mother reportedly cut her out of two separate trusts. The comedian — who has five adopted children — changed her will days before she responded to Donald Trump’s presidency by moving to Ireland.

Rosie cut Chelsea out of two separate trusts on January 6, according to documents obtained by the Mail, including her $27 million life insurance policy.

On her Substack on Monday, Rosie shared a 30-stanza poem to respond to Chelsea’s petition to change her last name. The piece was titled “My Child Chelsea.”

“She wishes to change her last name / to her birth moms maiden name / doesn't make sense to me / I am not her,” Rosie wrote.

She also wrote that Chelsea was “doing so well now,” despite “the tabloid fodder,” and that she was proud of her daughter.

Rosie O’Donnell’s adopted daughter has requested to change her last name to that of her birth mother’s ( AFP via Getty Images )

“But rain or shine / same name or not / that's my girl /fierce and determined,” she wrote, before noting that her poem was posted with her daughter’s approval.

A representative for Rosie declined The Independent’s request for comment. A contact for Chelsea was not immediately locatable.

The news comes days after Chelsea was sentenced to six years of probation following three consecutive drug arrests.

The conditions of her probation include sobriety, no possession of alcohol or another controlled substance without a valid prescription, no contact with any known drug users or sellers, and no possession or ownership of any firearm.

Rosie has spoken publicly in the past about her fraught relationship with her daughter.

“She has had a tough road,” she told the Mail in 2017.

“Chelsea is mentally ill. Has been in and out of hospitals most of her life. She is very sick. She is not capable of truth or reason.”

Chelsea went missing from their New York home in 2015, and shortly after was found safe by authorities. She later relocated to Wisconsin to live with her birth mother.

The A League of Their Own star eventually reconnected with Chelsea in 2018, with Rosie saying at the time: “She’s doing better now and we’re both communicating with each other.”

In addition to Chelsea, Rosie and her ex-wife, Kelli Carpenter, share three adopted children: Parker, 29, and Blake, 24, and Vivienne, 21. The Now and Then star adopted her daughter, Dakota, 11, with her second wife, Michelle Rounds, whom she divorced in 2015.