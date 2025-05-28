Seven simple ways to treat black spot on your roses

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rose growers are being warned to watch out for black spot, a common fungal disease that can wreak havoc on their prized blooms.

The telltale signs are dark brown or black blotches appearing on the leaves, which then turn yellow before falling off.

The disease typically strikes from early summer, spreading rapidly, especially in damp conditions. Severely affected roses can lose all their leaves, weakening the plant.

Black spot (Diplocarpon rosae) overwinters on fallen leaves and also in dormant infections on young stems and buds, producing spores in the spring to infect young foliage.

But there are many things you can do to prevent and treat it, says Neil Miller, head gardener of Hever Castle & Gardens in Kent, which has more than 5,000 roses in bloom in June and July and is staging Hever In Bloom over two weeks in the summer, featuring garden tours, flower arranging workshops and other events.

Good garden hygiene

“Roses tend to get black spot once the rain comes in the summer – it encourages the spread of this fungal disease. It can spread from year to year. The yellowed leaves fall to the ground and the spores stay in the earth and can transfer to new rose growth the following year.

“Practising good garden hygiene is the best way forward – collecting and incinerating fallen leaves in the summer to prevent the spread, and cutting out any diseased stems.

“Keep clearing any fallen leaves, ensure you cut out any dead wood, keep dead-heading the blooms and mulch every year.”

Remove diseased leaves

“You can pick off the spotted leaves (wearing gloves) to remove the source of reinfection. And remember, each fallen leaf must be removed from the ground – ensure you collect every one. It only takes a leaf or two, over winter, to keep the problem going into the following year.”

Let air circulate

Miller says: “When you plant your new rose bushes make sure they’re planted in an area where air is not restricted – you need a free-flow of air around your bush.”

Think organic

Miller advises rose growers to try to incorporate organic measures like apple cider vinegar spray, or even a milk spray and lemon juice.

“Fungus tends not to enjoy being sprayed with apple cider vinegar, so that’s good option – it’s also safe for the all-important bee population.”

Feed them

“Another key to promoting healthy roses is to feed them with a granular slow-release food at the start of the season and after the first flush in July. Take your feed and draw a little circle with it around the base of the plant, make sure the feed doesn’t scorch the leaves,” he says.

Use a mulch

If you mulch around your roses it will help stop the spores from splashing up from the ground.

Choose disease-resistant varieties

“Rose selection is very important. So when you’re leafing through your bare root catalogue this autumn, look out for rose species that are either specifically bred to be disease-resistant like the peach shrub rose ‘Dame Judi Dench’ (David Austin) or select the older gallica or rugosa varieties which tend not to suffer from black spot,” Miller advises.

“In the Rose Garden itself we have removed plants over the years which have been particularly susceptible to disease and have selected more modern varieties that repeat bloom throughout the summer, rewarding visitors with an incredible display.

“Among our current favourites are ‘Absolutely Fabulous’ – a wonderful yellow rose that looks healthy year on year, ‘Lucky’, and ‘Audrey Wilcox’.

“We removed ‘Rhapsody in Blue’ two summers ago and planted the more resistant, and floriferous ‘Timeless Purple’ in its place. ‘Timeless Cream’ has also performed very well for us over the past couple of years.”

However, the RHS warns that the fungus is genetically very diverse and new strains arise rapidly, which means that the resistance bred into new cultivars usually fails to last because new strains of the fungus arise to overcome it.

Hever In Bloom runs from June 23-July 6.