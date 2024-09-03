Rosalía remembers Virgil Abloh ahead of Off-White’s New York Fashion Week show

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Ahead of Off-White’s spring/summer 2025 New York Fashion Week show, Rosalía opened up about a heartwarming moment between her and the brand’s former creative director, Virgil Abloh.

In 2020, the “TKN” creator sat next to Abloh, chatting about a blue velvet dress he made for Bella Hadid. They were front row at Nike’s runway show for New York Fashion Week in February with Drake on Rosalía’s left. By the time the lights went down, signaling the start of the presentation, the two were more than well acquainted.

“Virgil was a sweetheart,” Rosalía remembered in her September 2024 Highsnobiety cover feature, reflecting on their previous encounter. “I remember I really liked a blue velvet sheath dress that Bella Hadid previously wore.

“I [was talking to] him and he ended up making it custom for me so I could wear it for my ‘CANDY’ video,” she continued. “He just was that kind of person, you know? The kind who does things for other people just because.”

Abloh – who died on November 28, 2021 from cardiac angiosarcoma – was known for his generosity, prioritizing his relationships and honoring his loved ones with custom designs. The previous menswear designer for Louis Vuitton notably kept close relationships with Rihanna, Hailey Bieber, Kylie and Kendall Jenner, Naomi Campbell, and Pharrell Williams.

open image in gallery Rosalía sat next to Virgil Abloh at Nike’s New York Fashion Week show in 2020 ( Getty Images )

This year, Off-White, Abloh’s legacy, will present its new spring/summer collection for the first-time during New York Fashion Week. While the brand is based in Milan, it typically presents in Paris each season. But now, with Ib Kamara at the helm, New York is officially set to host Off-White on September 8.

Speaking to Vogue before the big debut, Kamara, who was appointed creative director after working as Off-White’s stylist, admitted presenting at New York Fashion Week has been the plan for some time. However, after Abloh’s sudden passing, the timing wasnt right.

“Bringing Off-White to New York has been on the cards for so long,” Kamara told the outlet in an article published on July 22, adding how Abloh had intended to bring the brand to the Big Apple at the start of 2022. “Now the time feels right to show up.

“It feels natural to grow and show where so much of the community around the brand is,” he added. “I think it will be amazing and feel great for Off-White to show for the first time in the city.”

For Abloh’s final Off-White collection, the house honored its late designer with a special showcase in Paris for fall 2022 ready-to-wear. Between a Carrie Bradshaw-inspired bag and a never-before-seen gown made for Kylie Jenner, subtle nods to his close confidants were woven into the collection as Pharrell Williams’ voice rang over the speaker.