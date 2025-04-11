Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Smell may be one of the most powerful senses we have, evoking memories, moods, and feelings of comfort.

The global perfume market is estimated to be worth a gargantuan $50b (£38b), with this figure only expected to rise in the coming decade.

While spraying perfume can feel like a luxurious self-care ritual, the fragrances you have in your living space can also evoke the same effects; according to research, scents inform who we fall in love with and even the political attitudes we hold .

Whether its the floral freshness of Jasmine or the deep sensuality of sandalwood, the right smell for each room can elevate the ambiance of your home.

Expert Laura Fisher, founder of the Fragrance Lab, spoke to La Fragrancia about the do’s and don’ts around the house.

Bedroom

“We always recommend soothing, soft and warm scents to have in the bedroom,” she says. “Typically all those that fall under the Fougère family [citrusy and herbaceous]. A firm favourite is always oakmoss and jasmine, It brings together the earthy depth of oakmoss with the soft, floral sweetness of jasmine.”

Kitchen

Fisher thinks its good to “have fun” with scents in the kitchen. “You want them to complement the space rather than compete, especially when there are already food smells,” she says. “Fresh, clean, zesty or herbal are normally the perfect combinations.”

open image in gallery Expert Laura Fisher recommends avoiding mixing too many scents ( Getty Images )

Bathroom

Indulgent, relaxing and soothing scents are your best bet for the bathroom, according to Fisher. “You want scents that are crisp, refreshing, and uplifting – perfect for unwinding or starting the day,” she says. “Lemongrass, lavender or even bergamot are the right blend of relaxing but uplifting.”

Living room

For a versatile space like the living room, she recommends choosing something that can enhance balance, “creating a cosy and welcoming feel.” She says: “It's the perfect spot to embrace and really lean into each season, with fresh, clean scents in spring, vibrant and zesty notes in summer, and rich spices and deep fruits to close out the year.”

open image in gallery Every room can have a special scent to evoke a different feeling ( Getty Images )

Hallway

“Cover the welly boot smells!” she says. “Clean, neutral scents are perfect to not create anything too over powering, but leaving the first impressions to guests as comfortable, clean and welcoming. Neroli and basil is my favourite combination at the moment! “

Office space

Scents are linked to the brain’s memory and processing centres and can improve focus, energy, and mental clarity. Fisher recommends working with suggesting: “Sticking to the same scent and making it your ‘concentration zone’ can really help sharpen focus over time!”

The blends she recommends are: “Grapefruit and mint, orange and bergamot, and cedarwood and lavender. These scents promote alertness, calmness, and clarity, making them perfect for boosting productivity in your workspace.”

Scents to avoid

Although smell is subjective, there are some missteps you can avoid. “The best way to scent a home is by avoiding too many competing fragrances,” says Fisher. “Designate statement rooms where you want a stronger, more impactful scent while keeping the rest of the house subtly warm and welcoming with softer, more subtle fragrances that flow throughout the space.”

Scents to create romance - whatever room you’re in

“Romantic scents are all about creating a warm, intimate, and inviting atmosphere,” she says. “When creating a romantic scent we typically lean into velvety, musky, deep floral and woody notes. Something quite powerful, notable but also soothing. Tonka and sandalwood are some of our most used when creating a date night scent!”