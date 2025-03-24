EastEnders star Laila Rouass breaks silence on Ronnie O’Sullivan split

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Laila Rouass has broken her silence following her separation from Ronnie O’Sullivan after the pair ended their on-and-off relationship of more than a decade last year.

The EastEnders star, 49, who briefly played Ayesha Siddhu in the BBC soap, and the snooker legend, 53, were first rumoured to have broken up in September 2024.

When asked about her current relationship status, Rouass alluded she hasn’t entered into a new relationship since splitting from O’Sullivan just under six months ago.

The soap star told The Mirror of her love life: “I am going to keep that under wraps for now until there is something to speak about.” Back in December, Rouass reflected on how she’d handled her separation from O’Sullivan on Instagram.

“Break ups can strip you down to your essence,” she wrote. “I got through mine by using pain as fuel to take control because no matter what, we will lose parts of ourselves in relationships.

“It's normal, don't beat yourself up,” she added.

Rouass continued: “One thing I'm conscious of not doing is trying to get back where I was. No, I'm discovering who I've become. I've gone through various emotions... hurt, pain, anger but what I've realised about anger is that it's bottomless.”

open image in gallery Laila Rouass and Ronnie O’Sullivan in 2015 ( Getty Images )

Rouass and the seven-time snooker world champion reportedly put their £2m Essex mansion up for sale last month, with sources claiming O’Sullivan had already moved out.

Meanwhile, it was reported that Rouass remained living at the property with their dog, with her friends helping her look after the property and its garden.

“Their friends had been hoping they would get back together as they had split before and reunited,” a source told MailOnline at the time. “But they have decided today to sell their home and that really does signal a definitive end to their relationship.

open image in gallery Rouass and O’Sullivan in 2013 ( Getty Images )

“They looked good together wherever they went and had many happy times in that house,” they added. “But it's all over now and they both recognise that.”

Rouass and O’Sullivan’s relationship first blossomed in 2011 when the actor was house hunting and was shown around the snooker player’s property by his dad Ronnie.

O’Sullivan proposed after just a year of dating and the couple went on to have a relationship that lasted more than a decade.