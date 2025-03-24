EastEnders star Laila Rouass breaks silence on Ronnie O’Sullivan split
Soap star was in on-and-off relationship with snooker legend for 13 years
Laila Rouass has broken her silence following her separation from Ronnie O’Sullivan after the pair ended their on-and-off relationship of more than a decade last year.
The EastEnders star, 49, who briefly played Ayesha Siddhu in the BBC soap, and the snooker legend, 53, were first rumoured to have broken up in September 2024.
When asked about her current relationship status, Rouass alluded she hasn’t entered into a new relationship since splitting from O’Sullivan just under six months ago.
The soap star told The Mirror of her love life: “I am going to keep that under wraps for now until there is something to speak about.” Back in December, Rouass reflected on how she’d handled her separation from O’Sullivan on Instagram.
“Break ups can strip you down to your essence,” she wrote. “I got through mine by using pain as fuel to take control because no matter what, we will lose parts of ourselves in relationships.
“It's normal, don't beat yourself up,” she added.
Rouass continued: “One thing I'm conscious of not doing is trying to get back where I was. No, I'm discovering who I've become. I've gone through various emotions... hurt, pain, anger but what I've realised about anger is that it's bottomless.”
Rouass and the seven-time snooker world champion reportedly put their £2m Essex mansion up for sale last month, with sources claiming O’Sullivan had already moved out.
Meanwhile, it was reported that Rouass remained living at the property with their dog, with her friends helping her look after the property and its garden.
“Their friends had been hoping they would get back together as they had split before and reunited,” a source told MailOnline at the time. “But they have decided today to sell their home and that really does signal a definitive end to their relationship.
“They looked good together wherever they went and had many happy times in that house,” they added. “But it's all over now and they both recognise that.”
Rouass and O’Sullivan’s relationship first blossomed in 2011 when the actor was house hunting and was shown around the snooker player’s property by his dad Ronnie.
O’Sullivan proposed after just a year of dating and the couple went on to have a relationship that lasted more than a decade.
