Ronnie Coleman’s family has shared an update about his health after he was hospitalized.

On Sunday, the legendary bodybuilder, 61, shared a post on Instagram to tell his followers that he wouldn’t be able to attend an event in the UK, since he “had a medical emergency” and needed to be in the U.S. for treatment. The following day, Coleman’s family shared a separate post to reveal that he was “admitted to the hospital” due to “a serious medical condition.”

The bodybuilder’s family shared a third update on Tuesday morning, revealing Coleman was “transferred to a specialized medical facility to receive the highest level of care.”

“He is currently being treated for an infection in his bloodstream and remains under close, intensive medical supervision,” the statement reads. “While his condition remains complex, there have been encouraging signs of progress, and his medical team is working around the clock to support his recovery.”

“At this stage, key evaluations and treatments are ongoing, and Ronnie continues to fight with the strength and resilience that define him,” the statement continues.

Ronnie Coleman’s family thanks fans for their support in a statement on social media ( Getty Images )

Coleman’s family concluded the statement by expressing their gratitude for the “overwhelming support and kindness” from the former bodybuilder’s fans and friends.

“Please continue to keep Ronnie in your thoughts and prayers. Updates will be shared as they become available through official channels,” the statement concluded. “With heartfelt thanks, The Coleman Family.”

In the post shared by Coleman’s family on Monday, they said they were hopeful about the former athlete’s recovery.

“Ronnie has always inspired the world with his toughness and heart, and we know he feels the love and energy being sent his way,” they wrote.

Coleman started his career as a bodybuilder in 1990, and he went on to win eight straight Mr. Olympia titles — the highest honor in men's professional bodybuilding.

Coleman also won 18 other FBB (International Fitness and Bodybuilding Federation) professional titles. He retired from professional bodybuilding in 2007 and was inducted into the International Sports Hall of Fame in 2016.

Following the intense training throughout his bodybuilding career, Coleman had more than a dozen surgeries, including double hip replacements and multiple back surgeries. He uses a wheelchair or crutches because he can’t walk unassisted due to severe spinal injuries and subsequent surgeries.

However, Coleman, who continues to train by lifting light weights, said in March he “made a commitment to be walking again in 2027.”

In January, he shared a video on his YouTube channel about his road to recovery after undergoing back surgeries. He said that in addition to working out six times a week, he’s been using stem cell therapy to treat the pain he’s had post-surgery.

“The more I come, the better everything works out. Who knows? Pretty soon, I’ll be down to one treatment a year, you never know. But, all I can say is, it’s getting better every single year,” he said.