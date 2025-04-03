Sir Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster ‘heartbroken’ after death of family member

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster have been hit with “heartbreaking” news following the death of a close family member.

The couple’s daughter-in-law Nicole Stewart announced on Wednesday (2 April) that her older sister, Christina Artukovich, had died aged 38.

Nicole is married to Liam, an ice hockey player and the son of Rod and his ex-wife Rachel Hunter. The 80-year-old musician has a total of eight children, including two with his current wife, Penny.

"My big sister gained her angel wings and I'm not sure how I'm meant to do life without her,” wrote the “Sailing” singer’s daughter-in-law in the Instagram post. The sisters lived near each other in Los Angeles, California.

“She's been my absolute best friend my whole life. My protective big sis that always had my back. She made everyone feel seen, loved, safe. She was the glue that held us and so many together. Christina, I love you so much. You loved big. You nurtured. You protected. And family was absolutely everything to you."

Lancaster was among the first to share her condolences as she wrote: “So heartbreaking. Sending all deepest condolences” along with heart and sad face emojis.

Meanwhile, their son Liam wrote: "Beans…. my sister-in-law… you were one of my best friends, if not my best friend besides my wife. I love you and I miss you being around a hell of a lot already. Take care of us up there."

open image in gallery Family have been hit by the death of their daughter-in-law’s older sister, Christina ( Getty Images for FIREAID )

Hunter also shared her thoughts as she wrote: “My heart [breaks] for you and your family. Such a shock. She had such an incredible energy she always brought into a space, a huge heart. My love to you all. Godspeed sweet angel”.

A cause of death has not been revealed.

open image in gallery ‘She made everyone feel seen, loved, safe,’ read a tribute by the star’s daughter-in-law ( Instagram/ItsNicoleStewart )

Liam and Nicole married in a wedding ceremony in Dubrovnik, Croatia, in May last year.

At the time, the “Forever Young” musician shared a heartfelt post as he wrote: "I'm immensely proud to have witnessed the beautiful wedding ceremony of my son Liam to his bride Nicole. What a wonderful union of The Stewarts and The Artukovichs. May they continue to find joy, love and laughter for as long as they may live."

The news comes weeks after the couple welcomed their second child, a daughter named Elsie after Stewart’s mother. They also have a two-year-old son named Louie.