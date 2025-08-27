Explore Roborock’s state of the art vacuum cleaners

From intelligent dirt detection to ultrasonic carpet sensing, Roborock’s range of technologically advanced vacuum cleaners use the latest innovations to take how consumers look after their homes to the next level.

Founded in Beijing, Roborock’s automated cordless vacuum cleaners have been developed by a team of expert engineers and scientists to meet a range of budgets, property types and lifestyles.

The company’s mission is to give homeowners and consumers the opportunity to spend more time on their passions and doing what they enjoy rather than cleaning or chores.

Why choose Roborock

Roborock has developed a suite of automated products featuring many state of the art cleaning features.

These technological innovations include multi-level mapping where devices can create detailed maps of homes to streamline cleaning schedules across different floors of a home. The obstacle avoidance feature also ensures cleaners reduce the chance of getting stuck or hitting pieces of furniture.

Many Roborock models come with docking stations that empty their dustbin, wash and dry the mop, and refill the water tank, reducing the need for user intervention. These vacuums also integrate with smartphone devices, allowing for automated voice and remote control.

What are Roborock’s additional benefits

Alongside these technologies, all Roborock’s cleaners include a free 30-day return policy, free shipping and two-year limited warranty.

Until 31st August is Roborock’s 11th anniversary sale. To celebrate, you can save up to £500 on Roborock products, as well as be in with the chance to win a gift card.

Some of Roborock’s top products include:

Saros 10: was £1,499.99, now £999, uk.roborock.com

With an ultra-slim design to enable it to clean small spaces, the Saros 10 includes Generation RockDock Ultra for rapid 2.5-hour charging.

Qrevo Curv: was £1299.99, now £799.99, uk.roborock.com

The Qrevo 10’s Dual Anti-Tangle System and Adaptilift Chassis can prevent hair tangles and adapt to various floor types to enhance cleaning routines.

Qrevo Curv S5X: £999.99, uk.roborock.com

Featuring 18500 Pa suction power and Flexiarm technology, the Qrevo Curv S5X is one of the most powerful cleaners Roborock offers.

QV 35S: was £699.99, now £429.99, uk.roborock.com

The 10000 Pa suction power can remove debris and dirt from every area of a home with the main brush speeding up by 10% when on max power.

Saros Z70: was £1799.99, now £1,349, uk.roborock.com

The five-axis mechanical arm of the Saros Z70 can move any obstacles out of the way to enable cleaning in any blocked or hard to access rooms or spaces.

Q10 S5+: was £399.99, now £299.99, uk.roborock.com

With powerful 10000 Pa suction, the Q10 S5+ can clean deep within carpets while also offering PreciSense LiDAR and Reactive Tech Obstacle Avoidance features.

Q7 L5+: was £349.99, now £249.99, uk.roborock.com

The Q7 L5+ focuses on smooth operation and reduced maintenance with its JawScrapers Comb anti-tangle main brush and an anti-tangle side brush too.

