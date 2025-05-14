Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Harsh Donald Trump critic Robert De Niro attacked the president in an award speech at the Cannes Film Festival Tuesday night, calling on “everyone who cares about liberty to organize, to protest ... to vote.”

The actor warned the crowd as he accepted a Palme d’Or Lifetime Achievement Award at the festival that Trump is out to get art.

“We are fighting like hell for the democracy we once took for granted, and that affects all of us – that affects all of us here because the arts are democratic. Art is inclusive. It brings people together, like tonight. Art looks for truth. Art embraces diversity,” he said.

“That’s why art is a threat ... that’s why we are a threat to autocrats and fascists,” De Niro noted to applause.

Robert De Niro hits the red carpet at the 78th Cannes, Film Festival in France on Tuesday before he takes on Donald Trump ( Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP )

De Niro particularly attacked “America’s philistine president” for taking control of the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C. and for threatening a 100 percent tariff on foreign films.

“America’s philistine president has had himself appointed head of one of our premier cultural institutions,” said De Niro. “He has cut funding and support forThe the arts, humanities and education. And now he has announced a 100 percent tariff on films produced outside the U.S. Let that sink in for a minute.”

Robert De Niro sur la situation aux Etats-Unis: "Nous luttons d'arrache-pied pour défendre la démocratie que nous considérions toujours comme acquise." @Festival_Cannes #Cannes #RobertDeNiro pic.twitter.com/RKjukyNM7q — Ch. Ono-dit-Biot (@C_Ono_dit_Biot) May 13, 2025

These “attacks are unacceptable,” said De Niro. “And this isn’t just an American problem. It’s global, and like [at] a film we can’t just all sit back and watch. We have to act, and we have to act now – not with violence, but with great passion and determination.”

He ended with the national motto of France: “Liberté, egalité, fraternité.”

The White House could not immediately be reached for comment.