Singer Robbie Williams has said his mother Janet no longer recognises him as she continues to battle dementia.

The 51-year-old former Take That member announced his mum had been diagnosed with the condition in November 2024.

There are more than 200 subtypes of dementia, but the most common types include Alzheimer’s disease, vascular dementia, Lewy body dementia, frontotemporal dementia and mixed dementia, according to leading charity Dementia UK.

Speaking to The Sun, Williams said: “My mother has dementia and she doesn’t know who I am anymore. She doesn't know where she is anymore.”

The “Let Me Entertain You” hitmaker also revealed his father Pete has Parkinson’s disease and struggles to be as social as he once was.

“He used to sing with me every night on stage, he would come out, steal the show and be charming and then wander backstage for a glass of red wine. Now he can’t leave the house,” he said.

Meanwhile, Williams’s mother-in-law, Gwen Field, has lupus, Parkinson’s and cancer, the singer said. “She is the most courageous lady and she is fighting, fighting, fighting,” he reflected.

Robbie Williams has shared an update on his mother’s health ( Getty Images )

Williams admitted the slew of family illnesses had put him in a “strange place”, admitting he’s “not ready” to handle the complex situation.

It comes after the singer told The Mirror at the end of last year , “The truth is that I'm very busy and I'm not dealing with the situation as I should. I don't really know how to do it, it's an incredibly complicated thing'.

He continued: “But I prefer not to go into details, You know, if I say something, they might read it, and then I would have to answer a lot of questions'.

“Let’s put it this way: we are all human beings, with our difficulties, and I am trying to deal with mine,” he concluded.

Dementia is particularly common among the elderly, with one in 14 people aged over 65 experiencing the condition and one in six aged over 80. Women are statistically more likely to suffer from the disease than men.

Alzheimer’s is the most common cause of dementia and the leading cause of death in the UK. The first indicator is usually minor memory problems, with disorientation, problems with speech, difficulty moving and personality changes emerging as the condition worsens.