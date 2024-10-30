Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Taylor Swift’s cat has been named the wealthiest pet in the world in a new 30 under 30 rich list.

The ranking from Heat magazine has named the musician’s cat, Olivia Benson, as the most affluent pet on the planet, with a net worth of £62m.

Swift’s Scottish Fold cat, who has her own merchandise and has even starred in Diet Coke adverts, is worth more than double the net worth of Spiderman actor Tom Holland, according to the list.

Olivia Benson – whose namesake comes from Mariska Hagitay’s character in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit – has starred alongside Swift in a number of commercials for DirectTV and AT&T. She’s also made cameos in Swift’s music videos for her tracks “Me!” and “Blank Space”.

Sadly, Swift’s other two cats – Meredith Grey and Benjamin Button – did not make the Heat list. At number two on the ranking is the cat-fluencer Nala Cat, who has 4.5m Instagram followers, has done campaigns with Google, Uber and PetSmart and is worth £61m.

Coming in at number three with a £10m net worth is the late Karl Largerfeld’s cat Choupette, who has 264,000 followers and the German fashion designer left part of his fortune to when he died in 2019.

Border Collie LuLu, who inherited her businessman owner Bill Dorris’ wealth, including real estate holdings and investments, when he died is ranked at number four, with a net worth of £3.8m.

Meanwhile, dog-fluencer Doug the Pug, who starred in Katy Perry’s music video for her hit track “Swish Swish” and has been photographed with A-listers including Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish and Shakira, is the fifth richest pet under 30 with a £1.1m net worth, according to Heat.

Elsewhere on the rich list, Harry Styles was named the wealthiest British star under 30 with a net worth of £200m. Styles’ reported net worth is almost double the value of fellow singer Dua Lipa, who came in at number two with £104m.

You can read the full list below.

The Top Ten

1. Harry Styles, 30 (£200)

2. Dua Lipa, 29 (£104m)

3. Tom Holland, 28 (£30.6m)

4. Lewis Capaldi, 28 (£30.4m)

5. Millie Bobby Brown, 20 (£22m)

6. Sophie Turner, 28 (£18.5m)

7. Dave, 26 (£13.9m)

8. Jorja Smith, 27 (£13.7m)

9. Sam Fender, 30 (£13.1m)

10. Asa Butterfield, 27 (£10.7m)

Top 5 International Celebs

1. Kylie Jenner, 27 (£770m)

2. Justin Bieber, 30 (£580m)

3. Bad Bunny, 30 (£80m)

4. Billie Eilish, 22 (£67m)

5. Blackpink, 27-29 (£47m)

Top 5 Richest Team GB Olympics

1. Tom Daley, 30 (£14m)

2. Dina Asher-Smith, 28 (£6m)

3. Adam Peaty, 29 (£3.9m)

4. Sky Brown, 16 (£3.5m)

5. Jack Draper, 22 (£2.3m)

Top 5 Richest Pets

1. Olivia Benson (£62m)

2. Nala Cat (£61m)

3. Choupette (£10m)

4. Lulu (£3.8m)

5. Doug and Pug (£1.1m)