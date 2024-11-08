Richard Gere sells Connecticut home for $11m after revealing he’s leaving the US

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Richard Gere has sold his home in New Canaan, Connecticut, for $10.75m after he announced his desire to move to Spain.

The 75-year-old Pretty Woman star originally purchased the home in 2022 for $10.8m, where he has lived with his wife Alejandra Silva and their two children. According to the New Canaan Advertiser, Gere bought the six-bedroom abode from Paul Simon and Edie Brickell, who owned it for 17 years.

The home, built in 1938, boasts 11 bathrooms, a three-bedroom guest cottage, a pool, and several gardens spread throughout the 32-acre property situated amongst thick trees.

Back in April, the Runaway Bride actor opened up about wanting to leave the US and start a life with Silva in Spain, so she could spend more time with her relatives. Silva, 41, is originally from La Coruña, Spain, though she’s spent considerable time with Gere in the states since their 2018 wedding.

“For Alejandra, it will be wonderful to be closer to her family, her lifelong friends and her culture,” Gere told Vanity Fair Spain at the time. “She was very generous in giving me six years living in my world, so it is only fair that I give her at least another six living in hers.”

The couple are planning to bring their two children – Alexander, five, and James, four – with them abroad. While the American Gigolo actor is excited for this “great adventure,” he’s supposedly still keeping his country home in New York.

Gere met Silva in Positano, Italy, in 2014, when he was still married to his second wife, Carey Lowell – with whom he shares 24-year-old son Homer. Before Lowell, the Hollywood star was married to supermodel Cindy Crawford from 1991 to 1995.

In 2018, Gere tied the knot with Silva. The couple have since kept their relationship offline, only sharing sweet messages about one another on special occasions.

For Gere’s 75th birthday in August, Silva posted a heartfelt tribute to her husband on Instagram with a photo of the two dressed in black tie attire.

“Happy Birthday to the love of my life,” she captioned the post. “After 11 amazing years together, it still feels like the day we first met. The journey we’ve shared, the beautiful family we’ve built, and the memories we’ve created are more than I could have ever dreamed of.

“You make my life better in every way, and I’m so grateful to have you by my side. Here’s to many more years of love, laughter, and happiness together,” Silva concluded.

In an interview with Hola! one year after they met, Silva described her instant karmic connection with Gere.

“Our karma was attracted the moment we saw each other,” she said. “I’m not ignoring our age difference and what it means to be with a Hollywood star, but when there’s such a strong karmic energy, the problems disappear.”