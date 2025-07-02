Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

“Rich people stuff” just got a hilarious new definition, at least according to one viral TikToker who’s proudly flaunting her middle-class luxuries and racking up millions of views.

In a video posted Tuesday and receiving over 7 million views, Samantha, a content creator, walks around her house showing off a life of luxury with “rich people” items such as matching bedside tables, Bath and Body Works handsoap, and a large area rug in the living room.

“If you got a fridge in the garage, you’re rich,” Samantha said, proudly displaying her own unit. “Double points if you got a deep freezer – I ain’t there yet.”

In another scene, she proudly showed off the headboard on her bed. “Headboards in all the rooms, OK? My children, me, my other children, we all got a headboard.”

open image in gallery Samantha’s viral TikTok, posted Tuesday, has already amassed more than 7 million views ( TikTok/@ sammye936 )

Samantha continued, “There ain’t nothing wrong with a mattress on the floor. Been there, done that. Not anymore. We’re rich.”

She even offered one “controversial” take.

“A TV hanging on the wall, OK? That just screams rich people s**t. But I do still have some TVs on some entertainment centers, though,” Samantha admitted.

Her humorous yet relatable video and a subsequent clip about other “rich” items in her home have garnered more than 14,000 comments between them, from millions of people who applauded Samantha for her virtual tours.

“This screams gratitude and being proud of what you have and IM. HERE. FOR. IT,” one person said.

“Someone who grew up poor… this is so spot on, especially the headboard part haha,” another wrote.

open image in gallery Samantha called a mounted TV ‘rich people s**t’ ( TikTok/@ sammye936 )

A third viewer said, “Growing up poor poor, I concur. These are all rich people things! Congratulations – you’ve made it!”

“Gotta keep a few TVs on stands so your guests don’t feel too uncomfortable being in a mansion,” another person joked.

Other viewers also shared their “rich” flexes.

“I don’t wanna brag but I’ve got 2 types of cheese rn,” one person said.

“The FIRST thing my husband said when we got our garage fridge – ‘we made it.’ Bro we’re still broke but at least we have a garage fridge,” another wrote.

A third person quipped, “A little bragadocious but… I have a water dispenser IN MY FRIDGE. It also makes crushed ice.”