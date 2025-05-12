How to plant hanging baskets

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Often overlooked, hanging baskets are a perfect way to add some colour and height to your garden.

Whether it’s to dress up a bare wall, add some charm to a porch or detail to a balcony, there are endless ways to plant a hanging basket.

But keeping them alive and thriving is easier said than done. So, here’s how to plant a hanging basket that will keep turning heads all season long.

In general, you’ll want to opt for vigorous, trailing plants, that will spill beautifully over the edge of your basket and bloom from late spring well into autumn.

“There is so much choice, so it can be very confusing,” says floral team leader at RHS Garden Harlow Carr, Russell Watkins.

“Most summer bedding that typically gets used in hanging baskets tends by nature to be long flowering. Surfinia petunias, trailing fuchsias, isotoma axillaris, pelargoniums, bidens, and nemesia are all really good options.”

Petunias and fuchsias are great options for your foundation, then incorporating pops of colour from lobelia, calibrachoa or bacopa can compliment the flowers.

If your hanging basket is on a balcony or in reach, mixing in herbs like trailing rosemary or thyme can also add a nice fragrant touch.

How to create a lush-looking basket

When planting a hanging basket, the more truly is the merrier. Cramming more plants than you’d expect into one basket creates that lovely lush and full look.

“Using a lot of plants, feeding regularly and watering daily are the golden rules,” says Watkins.

A 12-inch basket can usually take up to 12 plants if you’re using smaller plugs, and using a liquid feed like tomato fertiliser every week once blooms begin will help maintain its abundance.

Of course, water thoroughly every day is key – more often in hot weather. Self-watering baskets or water-retaining gel granules added to compost can also help keep moisture levels stable.

The best plant combinations

The best-looking hanging baskets prioritise good plant combinations. “Personally, I like to decide on a theme,” explains Watkins. “Hot and vibrant, or cool and calm, for example.

“Either way, incorporating some funky foliage plants for a different texture is always good, such as leafy begonias, spider plants or tradescantia.”

If you’re wanting to combine warm colours like reds, oranges and yellows, opt for petunia ‘surfinia hot pink’, calibrachoa ‘can-can orange’ and bidens ‘golden eye’.

If you’re looking for a more pared-back and calming aesthetic, opt for lobelia ‘white cascade’, purple-trailing verbena ‘lanai blue’ and fuchsia ‘delta’s Sarah’.

How to layer and position when planting

More thought goes into planting a hanging basket than you might think. Before planting, you should line your basket with a good-quality liner – coir or moss works well – and cut holes in the sides to tuck in side plants. This layered planting ensures a globe of colour, not just a top display.

“Position the tallest plants in the centre of the top of the basket,” says Watkins. “Surround them with any plants that also have height or spread – like bushy plants.

“Use spreading trailers such as the petunia and fuchsias up to the edge and sides of the basket and then, finally, use the long trailing plants such as ivy, trailing nepeta or tradescantia at the edges so they can spill over.”

This technique will create a lush-looking basket that will stay thriving throughout the season.

What soil and compost to go for

Hanging baskets dry out quickly, so water retention is key.

“You need to use compost with lots of body that will hold onto moisture well,” Watkins explains.

“Typically, using a good multi-purpose mixed with a loam-based compost is beneficial, preferably with slow-release fertiliser incorporated, or mixed in.”

A 50/50 mix of multi-purpose compost and a loam-based soil works well for nutrient retention and moisture control.

For peat-free options, look for sustainable composts designed specifically for containers or hanging baskets.

Common mistakes to avoid

The most common mistake is maybe the most obvious: neglecting your plants while away.

“The biggest mistake, and we have all done it, is underestimating how much watering they need,” says Watkins. “Make sure you get on well with your neighbours, if you’re planning a holiday!”

Skipping a day or two of watering in high summer can quickly cause irreversible damage.

If you’re going away, enlist help or invest in a drip irrigation system. Another common mistake is overcrowding plants without enough feed or room to grow, leading to poor flowering.

Another mistake that will decrease your basket’s lifespan is forgetting to deadhead. Removing spent flowers regularly encourages new blooms, as well as keeping your basket looking tidy.