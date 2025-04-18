Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A customer at a pizza place has explained how he got charged a “b****ing fee” for correcting a mistake in his order.

In a viral post shared on Reddit, a man posted a picture of the receipt he got after dining at a restaurant in Indiana. The receipt indicated that while he ordered three Miller Light beers and an eight-inch pizza, he was also charged an additional $5 fee for “b****ing.”

He explained in the comments that he spoke up when he got the wrong drink, noting that he’d asked for a Miller Lite but got a Bud Light from the server instead.

“But since [the server] had already opened the Bud Light while walking towards my table, she couldn't just swap it out,” he wrote. “She had to eat the Bud Light, giving it to me for free, and then got me a Miller on top of it. Honestly, there wasn't any b***ing involved, so I don't know what that was about.”

The restaurant guest noted that while he “wasn’t even going to complain” about the server getting him the wrong beer, his friend spoke up and forced him to “point out her mistake.”

However, the customer didn’t question the fee, noting that he had just paid the additional $5 on the bill and left. He also said he thought it was funny that he was being charged the fee.

open image in gallery Man says he was charged with a fee for ‘b****ing’ at restaurant and he paid it ( Getty Images )

“I don't know if they add that to everyone's bill, but I'm sure as hell not taking any chances,” he wrote. “Who would pass up a perfectly good opportunity to b**** if I'm going to be paying $5 for it anyway!”

In the comments of the post, which has more than 93,000 upvotes, many people expressed their amusement about the “b****ing fee” and mocked the Reddit user for posting about it.

“B****ing about the b****ing fee? That’s another b****ing fee,” one wrote, while another quipped: “If you complain about that fee, would you get another fee?”

A third joked: “Seems like you didn’t learn. $5 more pay up.”

However, other people said that if they received a charge at a restaurant for a fee like that, they wouldn’t be pleased.

open image in gallery The restaurant guest posted a photo of his receipt on Reddit ( @smokeymctokerson / Reddit )

“Once I got charged an ‘other’ charge in Newfoundland at one of my favourite Sunday restaurants from a new server. A $7 other fee,” one wrote. “That pissed me off so much I don’t think we ever went back, up to this day, been like over 10 years and still pissed me off when I think of it.”

“I'd be upset too if I got charged $5 because they didn't like me,” another wrote. “We can joke about how [the customer’s] actually a b****, but that's really s***ty. It's like being charged because something moved in a hotel fridge when you bumped into it.”