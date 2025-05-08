Reese Witherspoon reveals the unexpected name her son calls her instead of ‘mom’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Reese Witherspoon’s youngest son Tennessee Roth has moved on from calling her “mom.” He’s now adopted a unique, unexpected nickname for her.

The Legally Blonde star took to her Instagram story on Wednesday to reveal the wacky moniker her 12-year-old came up with as part of a popular social media trend in which people list all the different names they go by based on the people and jobs in their life.

Next to a video of her laughing, she wrote: “‘Morty’ to my youngest, no clue why.”

Witherspoon went on to list a few of her other names, from her government one to the nickname her high school friends have for her.

“‘Laura Jeanne’ to the government. ‘Reese’ to my fans. ‘Sister’ to my brother. ‘R Dubs’ to my friends,” she continued. “‘Ladybug’ to my mother. ‘Pieces’ to my high school friends.’ ‘Miss Reese’ to my friends’ children. ‘Mama’ to my older kids.”

The Big Little Lies actor shares her two oldest kids — Ava Phillippe, 25, Deacon Phillippe, 21, — with her ex-husband, actor Ryan Phillippe, and Tennessee with her second ex-husband, actor and producer Jim Toth.

open image in gallery Reese Witherspoon lists the various names people call her and reveals the nickname her youngest son has for her is ‘Morty’ ( Instagram/ReeseWitherspoon )

Witherspoon’s nickname reveal comes a few months after she addressed feud rumors between her and Titanic star Kate Winslet.

In February, Witherspoon spoke out on Instagram, telling fans not to believe everything they hear or read.

“Hey guys .. just spoke to my very dear friend for years, Kate W. We laughed about this stupidity,” she said referring to the online chatter about them. “Please do not believe the internet. We are good friends and have never had any falling out.”

She then added: “This is completely UNTRUE ...so silly!”

Feud speculation first sparked after Witherspoon appeared to allude to the name of an A-lister who “doesn’t like her” after she made a speech in her honor.

open image in gallery Witherspoon recently spoke out about a rumored feud between her and actor Kate Winslet to deny the rumors ( Getty )

Speaking to People magazine, Witherspoon remembered how her speech accidentally turned into a roast which led her friend, a fellow actor, to stop talking to her.

“So this friend of mine – who I didn't really know that well, but she was a very serious, proper actress – she asked me to give her an award,” she explained to People. “But I had never been to this award ceremony, so I thought it was like a roast. So I got up and I roasted her.

“But that was not the tone,” Witherspoon’s You’re Cordially Invited co-star Will Ferrell chimed in, to which she said: “No.”

“The tone was British, elegant, classy,” she continued. “And I was like, 'Remember the time we got laser hair removal?'”

Witherspoon then candidly pointed out that she’s “still embarrassed about it.”