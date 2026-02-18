Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ramadan, a month dedicated to spiritual reflection and appreciating the value of sustenance, evokes fond childhood memories for Manal Elfakhani.

She recalls breaking her fast at the mosque with family, often enjoying sweet semolina flour cookies she now bakes herself.

For about a month, many Muslims observe a fast, abstaining from food and drink from dawn until sunset.

While most people can safely participate, Ms Elfakhani, a nutrition expert at Pennsylvania State University, says that thoughtful planning and nutritional consideration can significantly enrich the experience.

Certain groups are exempt from fasting, including young children, the elderly, and those who are pregnant, menstruating, or breastfeeding.

People managing conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, or other chronic illnesses should consult their doctor before fasting, especially if they are on regular medication.

“You should be in a very good, healthy state in order to do this,” Ms Elfakhani said.

Suhoor should contain both fibre and protein ( Getty/iStock )

Fuel up at the pre-dawn meal

For the pre-dawn meal called suhoor, nutrition experts recommend fueling up with a variety of food groups.

When Sonya Islam was too tired to crawl out of bed for suhoor as a child, her mother would bring her a banana and a glass of milk. Now a dietician at VCU Health, she sees the wisdom in that meal: a combination of fibre and protein.

“Having sustained fuel that can last for as long as possible is critical,” she said.

She suggests foods with healthy fats in them — like avocados and nuts — as well as high-fiber, hydrating vegetables and fruits. Sugary foods aren't the best idea since they digest quickly and can trigger cravings.

While that cup of coffee or tea may be tempting, experts say it's best to fight the urge. Instead, hydrate with water and non-caffeinated drinks.

Break the fast in moderation

The daily fast's duration can vary by location depending on the hours of daylight. Experts say to take it easy and listen to the body while fasting.

Elfakhani tries to slow down during the day in between teaching stints and catches up on work after the evening iftar meal.

Going for a short walk or stretching can help boost energy levels and keep the mind active. People who exercise regularly may want to work out right before breaking the fast or later in the evening to avoid dehydration.

At the evening iftar meal, avoid overeating as this can make the body feel sluggish.

Some choose to break their fast with a glass of water or a hot drink and fiber-rich dates. After that, consider having a few appetizers and a small entree. Wait a few hours and then snack as needed.

“It's more so about mindful eating and listening to when your body's actually hungry as opposed to just overloading,” said Zaiba Jetpuri from UT Southwestern Medical Center.