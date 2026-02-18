How the moon decides the start of Ramadan – and does it begin today?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Observant Muslims worldwide are preparing for Ramadan, the Islamic holy month, which involves daily fasting from dawn until sunset.

This sacred period is dedicated to heightened worship, religious reflection, and charity. Socially, it brings families and friends together for festive meals to break their fast.

Ramadan concludes with the Islamic holiday of Eid al-Fitr.

Here’s what we know about the start of Ramadan and how its observed across the world.

First day of Ramadan expected around 18-19 February

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar; the month cycles through the seasons.

The start of the month traditionally depends on the sighting of the crescent moon. This year, the first day of Ramadan is expected to be on or around February 18 or 19.

Some countries including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar have declared Wednesday, 18 February as the beginning of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan.

The start of the month traditionally depends on the sighting of the crescent moon. Meanwhile, Egypt, Jordan and Turkey are among other countries that will begin observing the fast on Thursday, 19 February.

The actual start date of Ramadan varies among Muslim communities due to declarations by multiple Islamic authorities around the globe on whether the crescent had been sighted or different methodologies used to determine the beginning of the month.

This year, the start of Ramadan is expected around the same time as Ash Wednesday, a solemn day of fasting and reflection that signals the start of Lent, the most penitential season of the church calendar for Catholics and many other Christians.

Fasting is one of the pillars of Islam

Fasting is one of the Five Pillars of Islam, along with the profession of faith, prayer, almsgiving and pilgrimage.

Muslims see various meanings and lessons in observing the fast.

open image in gallery The moon shines behind a minaret of the Great Mosque ahead of the holy month of Ramadan in Cairo, Egypt. ( REUTERS )

It’s regarded as an act of worship to attain piety and one of submission to God. The devout see benefits, including practising self-restraint, cultivating gratitude and empathising with people who are poor and hungry.

The daily fast in Ramadan includes abstaining from all food and drink — not even a sip of water is allowed — from dawn to sunset, before breaking the fast in a meal known as “iftar” in Arabic.

Muslims typically stream into mosques for congregational prayers and dedicate more time to religious contemplation and the reading of the Quran, the Muslim holy book.

Charity is a hallmark of Ramadan. Among other ways of giving, many seek to provide iftar for those in need, distributing Ramadan boxes filled with pantry staples, handing out warm meals alongside such things as dates and juice or helping hold free communal meals.

Muslims eat a predawn meal, called “suhoor,” to hydrate and nurture their bodies ahead of the daily fast.

Exemptions from fasting

There are certain exemptions, such as for those who are unable to because of illness or travel. Those unable to fast due to being temporarily ill or traveling need to make up for the missed days of fasting later.

Cultural and social traditions associated with Ramadan

Muslims are ethnically and racially diverse and not all Ramadan traditions are rooted in religion. Some customs may transcend borders, while others can differ across cultures.

Many social rituals centre on gathering and socialising after the daily fast. Some Muslims decorate their homes, put out Ramadan-themed tableware and centrepieces, or throng to markets and Ramadan bazaars.

open image in gallery Residents of Ezbet Hamada in Cairo's El Matareya district celebrate a mass breakfast, "Iftar" during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Cairo ( AP )

In Egypt, Ramadan is typically a festive time. Colourful lanterns, in different shapes and sizes, dangle from children’s hands and adorn homes. Ramadan songs may be played to welcome the month.

Ramadan’s soundscape in Egypt has traditionally included the predawn banging on drums by a “mesaharati” who roams neighbourhoods, calling out to the faithful, sometimes by name, to wake them up for the suhoor meal.

New TV shows and communal meals

A lineup of new television series is another social fixture of the month in some countries, and advertisers compete for viewers' attention.

In various regions, some Muslims worry that the month is getting commercialised, and say an emphasis on decorations, TV shows, outings or lavish iftar banquets can detract from Ramadan's religious essence. Others say that a balance can be struck and that, in moderation, such rituals are part of the month’s festive spirit.

In Indonesia, Ramadan rituals vary across regions, reflecting the diversity of cultures. In deeply conservative Aceh province, animals are slaughtered during Meugang festivities, the meat cooked and shared with family, friends, poor people and orphans.

Hundreds of residents in Tangerang, a city outside the capital, Jakarta, flock to the Cisadane River to wash their hair with rice straw shampoo and welcome the fasting month with a symbolic spiritual cleansing.

Across the island of Sumatra, after evening prayers, many boys and girls parade through the streets, carrying torches and playing Islamic songs.

In the United States, where Muslims make up a racially and ethnically diverse minority, gathering at mosques and Islamic centres when possible for iftar meals and prayers provides many Muslim families with a sense of community. Some Muslims also organise or attend interfaith iftar meals.