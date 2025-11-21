Ralph Lauren captures the magic of gifting with heritage style and timeless designs

When December finally dawns, we welcome a slower pace of life with open arms. The days shorten, decorations of yore are dug out and homes begin to glow once more – fire lit, table set, winter wardrobe rediscovered. The festive season is one that calls for substance as much as sentiment, and few names capture that balance better than Ralph Lauren.

This year, the Christmas collection is built around classic pieces with an undercurrent of luxury that fans of the brand have come to know and cherish. Think: cable knits spun from pure cashmere, down jackets cut for both country air and city streets, and finely-crafted accessories made to last beyond the season. Every item reflects Ralph Lauren’s hallmark precision, with its careful attention to textures and tailoring turning simple gifts – like a jumper or baseball cap – into something really special.

Rooted in longevity rather than novelty, these are gifts designed for people who understand that true style isn’t about constant reinvention, but refinement. From soft winter neutrals to sculpted silhouettes and heritage details, Ralph Lauren gifts feel personal, enduring and unmistakably festive. You can expect to see them worn at Christmas and New Year for years to come. A new tradition, if you will.

Discover the Ralph Lauren Gift Guide

( Ralph Lauren )

Elevated everyday pieces for him

For him, the Ralph Lauren Christmas collection brings together the brand’s signature polish with an easy, outdoors-inspired sensibility. The Gorham Down Jacket is a standout – lightweight, insulating and effortlessly refined – while the Cable-Knit Cotton Quarter-Zip Jumper and Double-Knit Full-Zip Hoodie make everyday layers feel quietly luxurious.

For those after something smaller, the Leather Belt & Card Case Gift Set captures craftsmanship in its simplest form, with the signature pony motif ever present on both pieces (it’s embossed on both the belt buckle and wallet) without being outlandish. Even the Whitman Relaxed Fit Corduroy Trousers balance texture and tailoring, proving that practical gifts can still be deeply considered.

( Ralph Lauren )

Explore the Men’s Polo Bear Shop

Modern heritage, designed for her

When it comes to gifts for her, Ralph Lauren leans into different textures, tones and – chiefly – comfort. Soft neutrals take up residence in the Cable-Knit Wool-Cashmere Cardigan with its camel, fawn grey, cream and other colourways, while the Quilted Hooded Down Jacket is all about easy elegance, perfect for winters spent in the crisp outdoors. The Relaxed Fit Striped Cotton Shirt and Cable Wool-Cashmere Crewneck Jumper are evidence that mid-layers can be made to last, with premium, wearable designs that will be loved as much this Christmas as in the years ahead.

Accessories feel equally personal: the Polo ID Suede Mini Shoulder Bag adds sophistication to any look with brass hardware and smooth leather accents. Or, for the lady in your life who’s acutely aware of the cold, the Rib-Knit Wool Beanie & Scarf Gift Set will bring a touch of warmth to her every day.

( Ralph Lauren )

Explore the Women’s Polo Bear Shop

Icons made for gifting

Few gifts embody Ralph Lauren’s spirit more completely than its cable knits and down jackets.

The Iconic Cable-Knit Cashmere Jumper demonstrates a seamless merging of seamless classic and contemporary styles, and it’s no wonder it remains a wardrobe mainstay after decades on the market. The Mid-Weight Down Puffer Jacket follows the same elevated yet universally wearable blueprint and highlights how gifts from Ralph Lauren aren’t token gestures, but lasting expressions of care, style and intent.

Discover timeless gifts at Ralph Lauren today