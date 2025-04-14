Ralph Fiennes stuns fans by getting into ‘phenomenal’ shape for new role

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ralph Fiennes has revealed a striking new physical look for his role in The Return, an upcoming film adaptation of Homer’s Odyssey directed by Uberto Pasolini.

In the film, Fiennes is set to take on the role of Odysseus, a war hero and sailor returning home after being lost at sea for 20 years.

In newly released images on social media, the 62-year-old actor appears markedly leaner and more physically imposing, suggesting the film will emphasise both the physical and psychological demands of the character’s journey.

Fiennes stars opposite Juliette Binoche as Penelope, Odysseus’s wife, whose quiet endurance mirrors his epic trials.

A post showing Fiennes’ physical transformation drew surprised responses from fans, many were taken aback by the actor’s lean, muscular appearance.

“Golly, is that you? Well done!” one user commented, while another wrote, “Was not expecting a Ralph Fiennes shirtless moment this morning, but I’m impressed — shredded.”

A third added, “No matter what, you have to put in a lot of work and dedication for these results. He looks phenomenal.”

The casting reunites two actors known for their commanding screen presence and nuanced performances. Previously the pair have starred opposite each other in Anthony Minghella’s The English Patient and Peter Kosminsky’s Wuthering Heights.

In preparation for the role of Odysseus, a warrior and seafarer weathered by years of conflict and exile, Fiennes undertook a rigorous physical regimen. He worked closely with a trainer, adopting a strict diet and exercise routine to build a lean, muscular frame that would reflect the hardships of the character’s journey.

“I wanted him to be believable as someone who has fought, sailed, swum, and eaten very little,” Fiennes said during a Q&A following a private screening this week.

Fiennes trained intensively for two and a half months with fitness coach Dan Avasilcai, whose tailored programme focused on building a lean, resilient frame through precise dietary adjustments and gym work. Alcohol, bread, and sweets were cut from the actor’s diet in favour of protein-rich meals, vegetables and carbohydrates.

“Dan’s knowledge of training and nutrition was key,” Fiennes said at a recent Q&A. “We worked side by side — he was incredibly precise.”

Ralph Fiennes and Juliette Binoche in The Return ( Modern Films )

The physical preparation also reflected a thematic choice in the film’s portrayal of Odysseus. “In this version, we leaned into the beggar,” Fiennes explained. “A man who arrives emaciated, starved - and also internally broken. That interior evisceration, the way his sense of self has been smashed - that was something the role offered, which I loved.”