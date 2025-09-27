Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A popular department store has returned to the UK after 25 years, but with one key difference.

Rackhams, the luxury department store founded in Birmingham, has made its return as a digital only store.

Rackhams was originally founded in 1881 by John Rackham and William Matthews. In the 1950s, it was Harrods and then House of Fraser, and during the 1970s, the name was used for stores across the Midlands and Northern England. The store was eventually closed in 2000.

According to Rackhams, the branch relaunched in 2023 as a new online Marketplace.

“At Rackhams, our marketplace-first approach is not a side project — it is the business,” CEO Mark Jordan told the Retail Gazette.

open image in gallery ( Steve Cadman /Flicr )

“Because of that, we put equal weight on the experience for both our customers and our partners. Unlike bolt-on marketplaces, which rarely command the time and resources needed to deliver real pre- and post-sales support, we are built from the ground up to make that support central. That’s why we can promise an exceptional experience at every stage.”

Mr Jordan said he has created a “fresh company around a simple idea”, with “effortless service - all online”.

The new online department store offers a mix of designer brands, boutique labels, and everyday essentials across fashion, beauty, home, and garden.

Rackhams sales director Will Spencer said: “Since our soft launch we’ve been delighted with the momentum Rackhams has built.

“We’ve already welcomed over 600 partners and shipped tens of thousands of orders in less than a year, and we fully expect this growth to accelerate as we increase our presence within the market.”