Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rachael Kirkconnell has cleared up some of the rumors regarding her recent breakup with former Bachelor Matt James.

The former reality television contestant told TMZ Monday that she would not be saying anything regarding their split because she is “protecting her peace.” When pressed about other various details of the breakup, specifically if there was an instance of cheating, Kirkconnell quickly shut down that rumor.

When she was later asked if there was any way the two of them could possibly reconcile or get back together, Kirkconnell told the outlet that would definitely not be happening.

“Definitely not. Yeah, we’re out. We’re done,” the former Bachelor contestant emphatically told the publication.

While Kirkconnell has not yet publicly spoken out regarding the breakup, she has subtly responded to a few comments on her last Instagram post back in December, noting James’ birthday.

After the breakup announcement, many people commented to tell Kirkconnell that they were sorry to hear the news and that she deserved better than James.

Kirkconnell and James first met on the 25th season of ‘The Bachelor’ ( Getty Images for Atlantis The Ro )

She will be appearing on Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET. The appearance was first announced on the podcast’s Instagram page featuring a video of Kirkconnell sitting down in front of a podcast microphone. “It’s her turn to speak,” reads the caption on the post.

James first revealed that he and Kirkconnell were no longer together in an Instagram post he shared with his followers earlier this month. They first met and fell in love on the 25th season of The Bachelor in which James starred as the franchise’s first Black Bachelor.

“Father God, give Rachael and I strength to mend our broken hearts,” James wrote in this month’s caption. “Give us a peace about this decision to end our relationship that transcends worldly understanding. Shower our friends and family with kindness and love to comfort us. And remind us that our Joy comes from you, Lord.”

His message was posted alongside a throwback photo of the former couple meeting on the ABC dating show for the first time.

Although the two didn’t get engaged during the 2021 season finale, they did walk away a couple in love, with James giving Kirconnell his final rose.

Fans, however, later discovered photos of Kirkconnell at an Old South, pre Civil War-themed party in 2018, which James said during the After the Rose special in 2021 resulted in their breakup.

Once the special aired, Kirkconnell shared a lengthy statement about her time on The Bachelor and the controversy on Instagram.

“There are so many actions you can take, but I believe it starts within the small corners of your life, and having these conversations with those around you,” she wrote in the caption of her post, shared in March 2021.

“It can’t happen overnight and will be a never-ending ride, but I encourage you to take the leap and make a difference. We can change the world, together. I love you all and here’s to new beginnings.”

Only one month later, fans spotted James and Kirkconnell together again, and they later confirmed that they had rekindled their romance.