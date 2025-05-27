Queen Elizabeth’s cousin Flora Vesterberg reveals autism diagnosis at 30

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Flora Vesterberg, granddaughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II’s cousin, Princess Alexandra, has revealed her autism diagnosis in a powerful new essay.

Currently 62nd in line to the British throne, Vesterberg is the thrice-great-granddaughter of Queen Victoria and Prince Albert.

The 30-year-old art historian and broadcaster opened up about her neurodiversity in an article for Vogue published Sunday.

“Earlier this year, I was diagnosed with autism. I’ve struggled quietly with the challenges of my neurodiversity since childhood, but am now also able to perceive its strengths,” she began the essay.

“Like many women, I only recently felt compelled to pursue a clinical assessment. It followed an urgent need for clarity ahead of beginning my PhD at The Courtauld Institute of Art. As a result of the diagnosis, I feel empowered by having a framework with which to understand my experiences and sensitivities. It brings a sense of relief as well as validation. I know that this will not only help me to be kinder to myself, but also help my community to support me effectively.”

Flora, who married private equity investor Timothy Vesterberg in 2020, said she was told by her psychiatrist: “Nearly 80 per cent of autistic women remain undiagnosed by age 18, a vast number of women on the spectrum are hiding in plain sight.”

Flora Vesterberg has opened up about her autism diagnosis ( Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images for Royal Ascot )

Vesterberg said she was choosing to reflect on her diagnosis during Autism Awareness Month “in the hope that I can contribute to advocating for a shift in that statistic over time.”

The young royal added that it had given her “the confidence to seek the right support” as she begins her PhD at the Courtauld Institute of Art in London later this year.

“Whilst my journey with autism feels like it only truly began with my diagnosis, I feel relieved to now have a clearer understanding of my emotional needs as well as the strengths that I should lean into.”

Vesterberg already holds a philanthropic role at the Courtauld on the Campaign Board. She is also co-chair of the Young Patrons’ Circle of the Victoria & Albert Museum and supports the non-profit Art History Link-Up.

Her father, James Ogilvy — the elder child and only son of Princess Alexandra and Sir Angus Ogilvy — reshared a link to his daughter’s Vogue piece on Instagram, writing: “Very proud of you beautiful daughter.”