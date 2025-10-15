Professor Green ‘very nearly’ called off wedding to ex-wife Millie Mackintosh

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rapper Professor Green has admitted that he almost cancelled his wedding to Made in Chelsea star Millie Mackintosh as both felt “pressured” to tie the knot.

The 41-year-old musician, whose real name is Stephen Manderson, married Mackintosh in 2013, with the relationship ending in divorce in 2016.

Although Green says that the two are now back in touch with each other, he says if there hadn’t been a demand for them to get married, then it might never have happened.

“If there wasn't that pressure, we may have never got married,” he told Jamie Laing’s Great Company podcast. “It very nearly didn't happen.”

“I remember having a conversation with my two best mates, Lewis and Phoenix. Am I getting cold feet? What's going on here? And one of them said yes. One of them said, No. I won't put him in it, because it's not their responsibility.”

Green added that he and Mackintosh ultimately made their own decision and “didn’t get married for the wrong reasons” as they were in love.

“It was probably an element of trauma bonding,” he said. “And it takes a lot to get to a place of going. I had a significant part in that, 50 per cent at least, because there were two of us in the situation, and it didn't work out."

Green and Mackintosh were married for three years ( Getty Images )

He went on to say that he had no resentment towards Mackintosh and still thought she was “gorgeous”.

Green also explained that they have discussed their undiagnosed ADHD.

He said: 'There was undiagnosed neurodivergence between both of us. We had a conversation about this recently, and it makes sense. I don't feel uncomfortable about these things anymore, but I felt uncomfortable for a huge part of my life.”

The two got married in a lavish 2013 ceremony at Babington House in Somerset. However, Mackintosh also later shared her worries, stating that she knew the marriage “wasn't right but I was too scared to call it off because of the shame of letting everyone down”.

The couple’s divorce was finalised in May 2016, the same week Mackintosh chose to go public about her relationship with fellow Made in Chelsea star Hugo Taylor.

Mackintosh and Taylor got married in 2018. The couple, who reside in Chelsea, have two daughters, Sienna and Aurelia.

Green is now in a relationship with actor Karima McAdams and welcomed their first child, Slimane Ray Manderson, in 2021.