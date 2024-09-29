Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Princess Theodora of Greece has finally married her American fiancé, Matthew Kumar, in a royal wedding.

After two previous postponements, the 41-year-old tied the knot with the Hollywood lawyer, 34, in a lavish ceremony at the Metropolitan Cathedral of Athens, the same church where her parents, King Constantine and Queen Anne-Marie, were married on 18 September 1964. According to an official statement, the couple chose the venue to honor Greek culture and the princess’s family.

“The couple’s desire to have their wedding in Athens reflects their love for Greece, the strong ties they maintain with the country and their desire to share Greek culture and hospitality and identity with their guests,” the statement said.

The princess was escorted down the aisle by her brother, Crown Prince Pavlos, and onlookers – including Queen Sofia of Spain – in a gown by Greek designer Celia Kritharioti. According to the statement, His Eminence Metropolitan of Syros, Dorotheos II, officiated the Greek Orthodox wedding ceremony.

Several royal family members served in the wedding party, with the bride’s brothers Crown Prince Pavlos, 57, and Prince Phillipos, 38, chosen as groomsmen, as were Crown Prince Pavlos and Crown Princess Marie-Chantal‘s second son Prince Achilleas-Andreas. As for the bridesmaids, Theodora asked Pavlos and Marie-Chantal’s daughter, Princess Maria-Olympia, and Princess Alexia’s eldest daughter, Arrietta Morales de Grecia, to join her bridal party.

open image in gallery The wedding was postponed because of the Covid pandemic ( Getty Images )

According to Hello!, the bride and groom threw a pre-wedding event at the Byzantine Museum with their wedding party and guests in attendance.

The wedding was originally scheduled for 2020 but was postponed first due to the pandemic. At the time, Theodora shared a statement to Instagram in May 2020, alongside a picture of the couple posing with glasses of champagne in hand.

“On what should have been our wedding weekend - the love and support from friends and family have been so appreciated. We can’t wait to celebrate with all of you in Greece once it’s safe xx,” the Greek royal wrote.

The couple postponed their wedding for a second time when Theodora’s father, King Constantine II, died in January 2023 at age 82.

Constantine was considered the last King of Greece before the monarchy was abolished in 1973.

In nearly 60 years of marriage, King Constantine and Queen Anne-Marie welcomed five children — Princess Alexia, Crown Prince Pavlos, Prince Nikolaos, Princess Theodora, and Prince Philippos. His descendants still represent the country as princes and princesses, however, they don’t have the same political power they once had.