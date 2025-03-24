Prince William’s sweet 90th birthday message to Dame Mary Berry

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Prince William has paid tribute to Dame Mary Berry, calling her a "national treasure" in a message to mark her 90th birthday.

Dame Mary celebrates the milestone on March 24. Her remarkable life and career will be acknowledged in a special episode of BBC’s The One Show on Monday night.

In a pre-recorded message played on Scott Mills’ BBC Radio 2 breakfast show, Prince William said: "Hi Mary. I want to wish you a very happy 90th birthday. You are a true national treasure and we’ve loved working with you over the years.

“Have a fantastic day today. I dread to think who’s cooking your cake and the criticism they might get, but good luck and I hope it goes really well.”

The Prince and Princess of Wales previously collaborated with Dame Mary on the BBC One special A Berry Royal Christmas in 2019.

The programme featured the celebrity cook accompanying the royal couple on several engagements, during which they showcased their cooking skills under Dame Mary’s expert guidance.

open image in gallery Dame Mary Berry with Prince William

The birthday message from Prince William will also be featured in The One Show: Dame Mary Berry, A Celebration At 90, airing on BBC One.

Presenters Alex Jones and Roman Kemp will delve into Dame Mary’s extensive life and career during the special programme.

Speaking to Mr Mills on Monday morning, Ms Jones said the episode was “a lovely chance” to celebrate a “true icon”.

She added: “She’s top of her game, such an inspiration when it comes to being a working woman, and more than that she’s just a really lovely friend.”

After Mr Mills played the message from William on air, Ms Jones said: “There were tears before we’d even started… honestly she was blown away, it’s worth watching just to see her lovely reaction to that.

“I mean she can’t even believe it, of course we all know it’s so well-deserved but Mary’s reaction was priceless.”

open image in gallery Mary Berry with The One Show hosts Roman Kemp and Alex Jones

The One Show will also feature celebrity guests including The Traitors presenter Claudia Winkleman, as well as former The Great British Bake Off presenters Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins.

There will also be birthday messages from Dame Joanna Lumley, Bake Off judge Paul Hollywood, Great British Menu presenter Andi Oliver and Death In Paradise star Don Warrington.

Dame Joanna says: “Happy 90th birthday darling Dame Mary Berry… you are literally the most beautiful woman on the planet… I think you’re absolutely fabulous. Cheers sweetie!”

Chef Oliver tells her: “My favourite recipe of yours is your Victoria sponge. Classic, British, beautiful – just like you!”

open image in gallery Dame Mary Berry with her husband, Paul Hunnings

The episode also includes a message from Dame Mary’s husband, Paul Hunnings, whom she has been married to since 1966.

TV chef Jamie Oliver was also among those sending Dame Mary wishes, posting on Instagram: “I think I can safely say on behalf of all of us, you are a true inspiration!!”

Dame Mary left Bake Off in 2016 when the series moved from the BBC to Channel 4.

She has written more than 80 cookery books, becoming a UK household name for her recipes and tips, and was made a Dame Commander by the then-Prince of Wales, Charles, in 2021 for a lifetime of cooking, writing and baking.

Dame Mary has starred as a judge on BBC One’s Britain’s Best Home Cook and fronted shows including Classic Mary Berry and Mary Berry’s Simple Comforts.