Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The hit game show Family Feud has revealed what Americans really know about Prince Harry.

During a recent episode of the show, the Hernandez family competed against the Colley family, and they shared a few facts about Harry. In Family Feud, which has been running since 1976, two families guess the most popular answers to survey questions to win cash prizes.

At the start of the recent episode, host Steve Harry asked contestants to say “something that people know about Prince Harry,” with the six correct answers hidden on the board. In response, Fabian Hernandez answered: “He’s married to Meghan Markle.”

Harvey was quite surprised by this answer, as he responded: “Come on, boy!” However, the board then revealed that Harry’s marriage to Meghan was the top thing Americans knew about him.

The next member of the Hernandez family, Sofia, then answered: “He’s a prince.” Her answer was the fourth most popular thing, out of six facts, that people knew about Harry.

After that, the following contestant in the family, Robert said: “I don’t know much about him, but I hope he got money.” His response was not an answer on the board.

‘Family Feud’ reveals that Prince Harry’s marriage to Meghan Markle is among the top things Americans know about him ( AFP via Getty Images )

A fourth member of the family, Kristina, suggested him being the son of the late Princess Diana should be on the board, which it was.

The Colley family was then up, with one contestant, Drake, noting that Harry has red hair – which was the third most common fact about him amongst Americans. The board then revealed the fifth and sixth common things respondents knew about Prince Harry were that he was a “hottie” and is “balding.”

These descriptions of Harry come weeks after Harper’s Bazaar ranked him as the 25th hottest man of all time.

It’s also no surprise that Americans know Harry for his marriage with Meghan, who was born in Los Angeles, given the couple’s rocky relationship with the royal family.

In 2020, the couple officially stepped down from their working duties as senior members of the royal family. Harry also wrote a best-selling book, Spare, that featured some bombshell revelations about his family. The duke and his wife, who got married in 2018, now live in Montecito, California, with their two children, Archie, five, and Lilibet, three.

Earlier this year, Meghan and Harry launched The Parents Network, which supports parents whose children have suffered or died due to online harms. The foundation has also partnered with the World Health Organization and others to end violence against children, an issue Harry and Meghan outlined during a recent trip to Colombia.

During an appearance on CBS Mornings in August, the pair first spoke out about their campaign, revealing they want it to bring awareness to the dangers of online bullying since they themselves are the parents of two young children.

“Our kids are young; they’re three and five. They’re amazing. But all you want to do as parents is protect them,” Meghan said. “And so, as we can see what’s happening in the online space, we know that there’s a lot of work to be done there, and we’re just happy to be able to be a part of change for good.”