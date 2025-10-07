With more interior design inspiration available at our fingertips than ever before, choosing the right colours for your walls can feel overwhelming. Whether you’re drawn to calming neutrals or in search of something bolder, landing on the shade that feels ‘just right’ is not as easy as it might seem.

Luckily, colour-centric brand Lick have just the thing to streamline your décor decisions; the 2026 ‘Return to Play’ Colour Edit . Made up of eight expertly curated, nostalgic primary colours, the Colour Edit builds on the first colours we’re introduced to as children and reimagines them with a grown-up, refined feel. Sounds intriguing, doesn’t it? We’ve got our rollers at the ready, but let’s find out more before applying the first coat.

( Taupe_03 )

What’s in the Lick 2026 Colour Edit?

Colour-lovers rejoice; the days of sifting through hundreds of near-identical shades of greige are over. Joyful yet considered, the eight shades that make up Lick’s 2026 edit draw upon unexpected colour palettes to encourage unapologetic design that isn’t beholden to the rules.

Through this bold departure from the expected, Lick invites everyone to design their home ‘like no-one is watching’, free from restriction or judgement – a feeling that many of us have abandoned to our earlier years. From a deep, indulgent red to a warm, comforting yellow, the Colour Edit delivers something for every taste and every type of home.

Taupe 03 A light, subtle taupe inspired by the warm bricks of Ibiza with warm red undertones and a softening drop of grey. Grounding and effortlessly versatile, this taupe will bring a sense of calm to every space.

White 06 A warm, contemporary white with the softest drop of pink. Light-enhancing and endlessly comforting, this shade brings a nurturing, soothing presence to any space.

Blue 18 A cool mid-blue, softened with grey undertones that give it a grounded, steel-like elegance. Calm yet quietly vibrant, this shade expands a space, bringing a sense of openness and clarity.

Blue 03 A modern, duck-egg blue with gentle green undertones that bring warmth and a sense of connection to nature. Versatile and restorative, Blue 03 is perfect for all room directions.

Green 18 A mossy green enriched with warm brown and yellow undertones giving it a grounded, earthy depth. This green is restorative and reassuring, immediately reconnecting you to nature.

Green 05 A dusky olive green warmed with golden undertones. Use it in your home to bring an energising yet restorative quality to any space, creating rooms that feel both uplifting and grounded.

Yellow 07 A mellow, muted ochre, softened with brown and grey undertones. Subtle yet comforting, this shade brings a natural warmth and a welcoming energy to any space.

( Yellow_07 )

Get creative and forget the rules

Life’s too short to adhere to the rules and forego what really matters to you. If you’ve lost count of the hours spent trawling Pinterest inspiration, perhaps it’s time to take a step back and listen to your intuition.

Lick’s Colour Edit is all about how colour makes you feel. Tash Bradley, Director of Interior Design at Lick and Author of master the art of colour, hopes that more people will take this approach to design. “My favourite thing to ask clients is: if you decorated like no one was watching, what would you choose? The answers are always instinctive, joyful and deeply personal.

That’s the spirit behind the 2026 Edit — empowering people to connect with colour on an emotional level, to embrace tones that bring them joy, and to celebrate individuality in their homes.”

( Red_06 )

A home brand with heart

Not all colour brands are made equal, and Lick is certainly at the forefront of pioneering when it comes to paint. From their high-quality range of 100 unique colours delivering flawless finish and durability to their in-person and online consultations, Lick are committed to providing the best decorating experience for novices through to professionals. But it’s not just their impressive colour credentials that put them at the front of the pack; they’re also B Corp-certified and consider people and the planet in every decision they make. From their made-to-order, zero-waste production process to their commitment to eco-friendly materials, Lick brings colour to your world whilst looking after our world.

If you’re looking to transform your home this winter, we can’t think of a better place to start.